Kengan Omega Chapter 279: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

After Justin Kitagawa and Kaolan Wongsawat’s match ended in the latter’s victory, the second semifinal match finally began, as Kanoh Agito went up against Rolon Donaire. The two fighters are known to be near equal in strength, and their fight is set to be more exciting than ever.

The competitors traded their first set of blows in a lightning-quick exchange in the last chapter, seemingly leaving Rolon at a disadvantage. Don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 279 to find out who advances to the Real Championship’s finals to face off against Kaolan. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter’s release and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 279: Release date and where to read

Comikey has announced that Kengan Omega Chapter 279 will be released on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the series’ weekly schedule. Fans can look forward to its availability on October 1, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted for their local time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 279 as soon as it’s available, fans can visit Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the official Comikey platform. While Comikey requires a subscription, it provides premium translations and ensures timely updates for all the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 279

Kengan Omega Chapter 279 will see the semifinal match between Rolon Donaire and Kanoh Agito continue, with Rolon rising to his feet for the next round. Fans can expect Yamashita Kazuo to provide a detailed analysis of the previous exchange, explaining how Rolon ended up on one knee and the intricacies of Kanoh’s technique.

As the fight progresses, Rolon may regain momentum, making use of his formidable skills and possibly shifting the battle in his favor. However, given that both fighters have demonstrated near-equal strength, any advantage Rolon gains could be quickly countered by Kanoh, making the outcome unpredictable in Kengan Omega Chapter 279.

Kengan Omega Chapter 278 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 278, titled Tentative Champion, opens with Tokuno’o Tokumichi observing the intense atmosphere at the Real Championship and talking about the training regimes of various fighters with Carlos Medel and Liu Dongcheng.

They discuss the fighters’ determination, as they prepare for the greatest battle ahead. The long awaited match between Kanoh Agito and Rolon Donaire is about to begin, with the announcers and audience brimming with excitement.

In the audience, Hatsumi Sen thinks about the previous battles against Arashiyama Jurota and considers the fighters’ skill levels in Kengan Omega Chapter 278. He thinks that if Rolon defeats Kanoh, he will become the “tentative champion” among the top four competitors.

As the match begins, Kanoh and Rolon charge at each other with lightning speed. In an instant, Rolon is brought to one knee while Kanoh remains standing. The chapter ends with Kanoh urging Rolon to continue the fight, declaring that he’s not ready to enter the tiger’s den yet.

