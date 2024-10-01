Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With her mysterious transformation at the end of the last episode, fans are now looking forward to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 to reveal more about the White Mage’s true origins and the factors that hinder her from connecting with dragons.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 drops, the expected plot and more details.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST, according to the anime's official schedule. It will be aired on several Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with varying broadcast times nationwide.

For viewers outside Japan, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Please note that a subscription is necessary to watch the episode on the first three platforms.

Expected plot in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14

As per the title preview, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 will be titled ‘Side Story: Lucy's Diary.’ The episode will likely focus on unraveling the mystery behind the White Wizard's connection to the Dragon Lacrima.

With Laxus and Erza both incapacitated after their battle, attention will turn to Kiria and her intentions. Viewers can expect to see whether she follows through on her plan to consume Laxus or if something intervenes.

Additionally, the White Wizard, now controlling Touka's body, poses a significant threat as she attempts to use Natsu to destroy Aldoron's remaining orbs. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 14 will likely explore more about the White Wizard’s past and her motivations, while Happy’s vow to save Touka suggests a possible plan to free her from the White Wizard’s control.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 recap

Titled ‘Scarlet Showdown,’ Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 sees Lucy's group discusse strategies to deal with Mirajane and Elfman, while Gray proposes plans that the others find impractical.

At Back Town church, Touka apologizes to Natsu and reveals her confusion between him and a past savior. She transforms into her true Exceed form, shocking Natsu and Happy. Meanwhile, at Left Hand Town, Erza battles Laxus.

She uses a Dragon Slayer Seal and wields a weapon enhanced with fire and ice magic. Laxus enters Red Lightning Dragon Mode, showcasing his new power. Their battle leads to significant damage, with Erza gaining the upper hand briefly in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13.

Despite Erza landing powerful blows, Laxus retaliates with a fierce attack, overpowering her. Both fighters eventually collapse, drained of magic power. Kiria, witnessing the battle, plans to consume Laxus but intends to destroy Aldoron's orb first.

Touka and the White Wizard struggle for control, with the White Wizard overpowering Touka and targeting Natsu. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 13 ends with Happy hitting the White Wizard with the orb before retreating with Natsu.

