Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sosuke Aizen returned to Seireitei and released his overwhelming spiritual pressure in the last episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6, quickly wiping out a swarm of creatures that had come from the Soul King's Palace.

With Grimmjow’s return to the story, fans cannot wait to see what unfolds next in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and more details.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 release date and where to stream

As per the official anime website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 is set to air on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. After the airing, international fans can stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. In the US, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming service, while select regions can access it via Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 on JioCinema, while audiences in Asia can find it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6

As per the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 will be titled ‘The Holy Newborn.’ Given the title, the episode will see Yhwach’s new form emerge as his control of the Soul King’s powers begins changing the world and revealing parts of the hidden Quincy empire, Wandenreich.

Meanwhile, Ichigo will reunite with allies from past battles, including Nel and Grimmjow, who arrive to aid him. Alongside them are Riruka and Yukio, who use their unique Fullbring abilities to assist in Ichigo’s mission. Ichigo and his allies will prepare to head to the Royal Palace, aiming to confront Yhwach directly.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 will see an alliance of Soul Reapers, Quincies, Arrancar and Fullbringers, all focused on stopping Yhwach’s expanding empire before he achieves absolute control.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 is titled ‘Against the Judgement.’ The episode begins as black, eye-covered creatures emerge from the Soul King’s palace, spilling into the Seireitei. The Soul Reapers, led by Soifon, Ikkaku, Yumichika, and Byakuya, fight to keep these beings from invading the Research Lab.

Unfortunately, the creatures overpower them, but Sosuke Aizen appears, using Spiritual Pressure alone to eliminate the creatures. When Shunsui Kyoraku reveals he freed Aizen from Muken, some Soul Reapers object, yet Shunsui insists they need Aizen’s strength.

Aizen then performs a powerful Kurohitsugi spell to eliminate more creatures in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5. He informs the Soul Reapers that the creatures are manifestations of Yhwach’s power and believes Yhwach needs time to adjust to the Soul King’s abilities.

Soon after, the Quincies Bazz-B, Giselle, and Liltotto join, demanding to fight Yhwach. Shunsui gathers the Soul Reapers to create a gate to the Royal Palace, rallying everyone to defeat Yhwach and save the world.

