Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Ichigo Kurosaki confronted Uryu Ishida in the last episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3, as he sought to thwart Ichigo’s attempts to disrupt Yhwach's grand design. As a Quincy, Uryu challenged Ichigo and activated his Vollstandig, showcasing his formidable abilities.

In the end, Uryu came out victorious, gaining the respect of the Schutzstaffel. Meanwhile, Yhwach had successfully absorbed the Soul King and awakened new powers. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 is set to reveal what happens next, so don’t miss it. Get the release date and more here.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following the broadcast, international viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms such as Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on services like Lemino and DMM TV. In the USA, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming option, while select regions will access it through Disney+. Fans in India can view Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 on JioCinema, and audiences in Asia can find it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

What to expect in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5 will be titled ‘Against the Judgement.’ With Yhwach’s transformation after absorbing the Soul King, massive shifts in the Royal Palace will be seen as his dark energy threatens all realms.

Advertisement

This immense power will surge through Seireitei, flooding it with a black wave that engulfs the area, covering the Sekki barrier and overwhelming the land. Manifesting as giant, eye-like forms, the dark force will aggressively target the Soul Reapers, who will struggle against the ceaseless assault.

As the Thirteen Court Guard Squads find themselves overpowered, Sosuke Aizen will emerge, having been freed by Shunsui Kyoraku from Muken in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 5. Aizen’s appearance suggests a pivotal shift in the battle, with Kyoraku’s release of him hinting at a strategic gamble.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4, titled ‘The Betrayer,’ sees Yhwach realize he failed to anticipate the right arm of the Soul King coming to its aid because it is part of the Soul King. He attacks the Soul King and its arm, but Ichigo disrupts him by grabbing his right arm.

Advertisement

This allows Yoruichi to set up a barrier around the Soul King's remains to stabilize it. Yhwach taunts Ichigo about his mother’s death, provoking Ichigo to attack, but an arrow from Uryu strikes Yoruichi, disrupting her focus.

Pernida blasts Yoruichi from the palace, and Ichigo faces Uryu, who asserts his loyalty to the Quincy in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4. Their battle intensifies, with Ichigo defending himself using Blut Vene, surprising Uryu.

Chad, Ganju, and Orihime fight Yhwach’s guards but are incapacitated. As Ichigo and Uryu’s attacks collide, Uryu’s next arrow critically injures Ichigo, who falls. Yhwach then shatters the Soul King’s crystal, absorbing the Soul King and its arm, with his body now showing numerous eyes.

For more updates from the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.