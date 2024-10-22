Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Jushiro Ukitake make the ultimate sacrifice in the last episode as he performed the Kamikake ritual, becoming the Soul King in a bid to prevent the collapse of the three worlds. Meanwhile, Shunsui Kyoraku ventured into Muken, persuading Sosuke Aizen to ally with him against Yhwach and the Quincies.

After the episode’s cliffhanger ending, fans are now eager fro the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the episode, and get the release date, the expected plot and more details here.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 release date and where to stream

As per the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels in Japan.

After airing, the episode will be available for international streaming with English subtitles on platforms such as Hulu and Disney+. In Japan, it can also be accessed on services like Lemino and DMM TV.

In the USA, Hulu will exclusively stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4, while select regions worldwide can view it on Disney+. Additionally, fans in India can watch it on JioCinema, and those in Asia can find it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4 will be titled ‘The Betrayer.’ The episode will see Yhwach react to Jushiro Ukitake’s Kamikake ritual. Despite Ukitake’s efforts to embody Mimihagi and slow the disintegration of the realms, Yhwach will move to obliterate the Soul King and Mimihagi’s manifestation.

As Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies try to confront Yhwach, Uryu Ishida will intervene, firing arrows at Ichigo. As he and Ichigo confront one another, Ichigo will struggle to understand Uryu’s true intentions. However, Uryu responses will only contain dismissive remarks and hostility in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 4.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3, titled ‘The Dark Arm,’ sees Jushiro Ukitake inform those in the Research Lab that he intends to replace the Soul King to stabilize the realms. Ukitake then performs a ritual to channel the power of the deity Mimihagi, invoking its presence within him.

A flashback reveals that Ukitake, born with a severe lung disease, was saved by Mimihagi after his parents prayed at its shrine. The deity halted his illness, allowing him to survive. The episode also depicts moments from Ukitake’s past.

This includes more about his bond with Shunsui Kyoraku and his refusal to appoint a new lieutenant after Kaien’s death. Returning to the present, Ukitake completes the ritual in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3, offering his body as a vessel for Mimihagi, becoming the embodiment of the Soul King’s Right Arm.

Mimihagi’s black arm extends to the Soul King’s Palace, temporarily stabilizing the realms. Meanwhile, Shunsui meets Aizen in Muken, releasing three of his seals and proposing a common interest in confronting Yhwach.

