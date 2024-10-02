Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be continuing the adaptation of Tite Kubo's TYBW arc. The anime’s previous course featured a total of 13 episodes, concluding with Ichibe Hyosube's victory over Yhwach, the King of Quincy.

Produced by Pierrot Films, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 promises to advance the captivating storyline as the intriguing arc continues. Don’t miss it as it releases, and find out when it drops, where to watch it, what to expect and more here.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 release date and where to watch

According to the official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 will air on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Due to different time zones and simulcast schedules, international fans will have varying access times, so keep that in mind.

The episode will first debut on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks in Japan, then become available on platforms such as Hulu and Disney+ for global viewers. In Japan, audiences can also stream it on DMM TV, Lemino, and Anime Store.

Internationally, the episode will be available on Netflix after its release. For those in Southeast Asia, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 can also be streamed on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1 will be titled ‘A,’ as per the official site. Fans can expect the story to pick up from the events of the previous season as the episode focuses on the Zero Squad's confrontation with Yhwach's Schutzstaffel in the Soul King's Palace.

Following the dramatic end of Part 2, Senjumaru Shutara unleashed a powerful blood oath seal, leading to the sacrifice of fellow Zero Squad members Kirio Hikifune, Nimaiya Oh-etsu, and Kirinji. This allowed her to momentarily overwhelm Yhwach's elite guards, including Uryu Ishida.

However, Uryu Ishida, who has been a key figure in Yhwach's forces, is expected to counter Senjumaru's attack using previously unseen abilities, making their battle a focal point of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 1.

Meanwhile, Ichibe Hyosube managed to reduce Yhwach's powers with his ability, Shirafude Ichimonji, seemingly defeating him. But Yhwach's true strength has not yet been fully revealed, and his revival and counterattack against Ichibe are likely to be a major plot point.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 13 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 13 is titled Black. It sees Yhwach revive his Schutzstaffel by draining the powers of the Wandenreich with Auswählen. Four Quincies—Pernida, Gerard, Askin, and Lille—descend to confront Ichigo Kurosaki and the Royal Guard.

Yhwach proclaims that everything in the world is his to take, including the Soul King. As the battles begin, Lille Barro displays his lethal X-Axis power, piercing Oetsu Nimaiya's body. The other Royal Guard members intervene, leading to a series of intense clashes.

Senjumaru Shutara rescues Nimaiya with her mechanical arms, while Kirio Hikifune traps the Schutzstaffel in the Cage of Life. The battles escalate as Senjumaru, Hikifune, Kirinji, and Nimaiya face their opponents individually in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 13.

Lille, Gerard, and Pernida display their immense strength, putting the Royal Guard under pressure. Ichibe Hyosube confronts Yhwach, claiming to have halved Yhwach's power for the former’s sake. However, Yhwach uses his abilities to negate the Royal Guard's efforts.

After their battle, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 13 concludes with Ichibe releasing his Zanpakuto, Ichimonji, and using it to strip Yhwach of his power and name before crushing him between two colossal palms.

