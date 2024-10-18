Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Ichigo Kurosaki faced off against Yhwach in the Royal Palace in the last episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, as he attempted to protect the Soul Society, Hueco Mundo, and the Living World. However, Yhwach cleverly manipulated Ichigo, resulting in the death of the Soul King.

The dramatic conclusion has left fans in suspense, and now they are eager for the arrival of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 Release date and where to stream

According to the anime's official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available for international streaming with English subtitles on platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, viewers can also catch it on services such as Lemino and DMM TV. In the USA, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming option, while select international regions will have access via Disney+. Fans in India can watch it on JioCinema, and audiences in Asia can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 will be titled ‘The Dark Arm.’ The episode will likely pick up from Chapter 615 and focus on Jushiro Ukitake's critical decision to stabilize the collapsing realms.

Advertisement

The episode will depict the Kamikake ritual, a secret ritual that Ukitake has already performed. This ritual involves connecting his life to the Soul King, and it is vital in preventing the complete destruction of the realms following the Soul King's death.

Additionally, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 3 may see Shunsui Kyoraku, the Captain-Commander, visiting Sosuke Aizen in the Muken, the underground prison where he is confined. Kyoraku’s meeting with Aizen could involve seeking assistance or uncovering more about Yhwach's plans.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 2 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 2 is titled ‘Kill The King,’ and opens with a flashback to a young Yhwach witnessing his father, the Soul King's, self-sacrifice to become the anchor of the three realms. As Ichigo Kurosaki approaches the Soul King's palace, he experiences similar visions.

Meanwhile, Yhwach stabs the Soul King, causing tremors throughout the realms. Ichigo arrives and confronts Yhwach, engaging in a fierce battle that spans across the Soul Palace. Ichigo uses his Getsuga Jujisho attack, but Yhwach remains unharmed, revealing he has yet to unleash his Almighty eyes.

Advertisement

Once Yhwach activates this power, Ichigo's attacks become ineffective in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 2. Elsewhere, Renji, Rukia, and others consult Kisuke Urahara to understand the disturbances.

Yhwach then discloses the Soul King's foreknowledge of the Quincy tragedy and his abandonment of them. Ichigo attempts to save the Soul King, but his Quincy blood causes him to cut the king in half, fulfilling Yhwach's plan. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 2 ends with Yhwach predicting the Soul Society's destruction.

For more updates from the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.