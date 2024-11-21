Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Yhwach commanded his four Schutzstaffel and Uryu to eliminate the intruders in the last episode, while Shunsui and his team made their way toward the castle after parting ways with Bazz B and the Bambi sisters. Elsewhere, fans saw Grimmjow pursue Askin, only for Askin to immobilize him with his Gift Ball.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 will air on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliate networks in Japan. After its broadcast, international viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms like Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. In the United States, Hulu holds exclusive streaming rights, while Disney+ will be available in select regions. Fans in India can watch it on JioCinema, and viewers in Asia can access it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Baby, Hold Your Hand,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will focus on Kenpachi and Mayuri confronting Pernida Parnkgjas, the Quincy with perplexing combat abilities.

Kenpachi initially engages Pernida head-on but struggles to land a decisive blow. The encounter reveals Pernida’s unusual powers, forcing Kenpachi to endure direct attacks. Meanwhile, Mayuri will observe the battle carefully in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 8, analyzing Pernida’s abilities while reveling in the unpredictability of the situation.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 recap

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7, titled Gate Of The Sun, sees Yhwach commands Uryu and the Schutzstaffel to eliminate the Soul Reapers. Hanataro, inadvertently accompanying Kenpachi’s squad, ventures into the Wahrwelt alongside Mayuri and Nemu, who later split off to take separate routes.

Lille Barro ambushes the main group, incapacitating multiple Soul Reapers, scattering them. Renji confronts Uryu and initially gains the upper hand using his True Bankai. However, Uryu activates Vollständig and uses Sklave Rei to overpower Renji, wounding him critically.

Meanwhile, Ichigo’s group encounters Askin, and Grimmjow attacks but is poisoned. Ichigo intervened to assist Grimmjow. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 also featured a tense battle between Renji Abari and Uryu Ishida, with Uryu emerging victorious.

