Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 saw Yoruichi reveal the method for returning to the Soul King’s palace, a feat made possible through the combined efforts of Yukio and Riruka. Meanwhile, the Gotei 13 successfully constructed a gate to the Royal Palace.

Additionally, after absorbing the remnants of the Soul King’s spiritual pressure, Yhwach transformed and used debris from the Seireitei to establish his own kingdom, Wahrwelt, within the Royal Palace. Fans shouldn’t miss Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 to find out happens next! Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, international fans will be able to stream the episode with English subtitles on platforms such as Hulu and Disney+.

In Japan, it will also be available on Lemino and DMM TV. In the US, Hulu will have exclusive streaming rights, while select regions can access it via Disney+. Fans in India can watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 on JioCinema, and those in Asia can tune in to stream it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Gate of the Sun,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Ichigo and his allies, after recovering from the shock of seeing Wahrwelt, press forward to confront this new fortress.

However, their advance will be challenged by Askin Nakk le Vaar, who appears to impede their progress. Concurrently, Shunsui Kyoraku’s will group struggle to traverse the Quincy-controlled area, where even creating Reishi footholds proves difficult.

They will also face relentless attacks from Lille Barro, whose powerful sniper abilities, known as ‘The X-Axis,’ will begin to take a toll on their forces. Despite losing members one by one, the Soul Reapers persist in their advance in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 7.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 recap

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 is titled ‘The Holy Newborn.’ The episode begins with Kisuke Urahara distributing Spirit Orbs to gather enough Spiritual Pressure to power the gate to the Royal Palace, but the efforts fall short.

In the Royal Palace, Yhwach absorbs the Soul King’s power, causing a transformation that shocks his subordinates. Meanwhile, Grimmjow arrives, eager to challenge Ichigo, but is interrupted by Neliel and others.

Yoruichi explains to Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6 that they have used Fullbring abilities to create a transport mechanism through Garganta. This allows them to invade the Soul King’s Palace, despite the challenges of traversing the Valley of Screams.

In Seireitei, the gate struggles to stabilize until Mayuri Kurotsuchi amplifies its power. The Gotei 13 forces, led by Shunsui Kyoraku, prepare to invade Yhwach’s newly established kingdom. Upon arrival, they are shocked to find the Royal Palace transformed into a Quincy city called Wahrwelt.

Yhwach declares this structure as the foundation of a new world, commanding his followers to eliminate the intruders. As Ichigo’s group and the Soul Reapers reach the Quincy city in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 Episode 6, Yhwach is told of their arrival by Haschwalth.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.