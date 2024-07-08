Blue Lock Chapter 268: Kaiser Vs Isagi; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Alexis Ness has been abandoned with Kaiser opting for restricted play, and the German striker issued a final challenge to Isagi. With Itoshi Rin planning his comeback fans cannot wait for Blue Lock Chapter 268 to release with more. Don’t miss the chapter, keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 268: Release date and where to read

According to K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 268 is set to arrive on Wednesday, July 10, at 12 am JST. However, for international audiences, the majority will see a daytime release on Tuesday, July 9. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Blue Lock Chapter 262 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. It's important to note that the platform is exclusive to the US audience. While accessible via both the mobile application and website, access to the latest chapters requires a point-based purchase plan, though there are no subscription fees.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 268

Blue Lock Chapter 268 will be titled Pressure. The chapter will likely start with an infuriated Rin Itoshi seeking the blind spots of Bastard Munchen. Following Kaiser's super goal that stunned everyone, the chapter could definitely see more reactions from across the facility. The match will resume with Paris X Gen in possession of the ball.

While it's uncertain who will emerge as the ace in the final minutes, Rin is expected to lead his team in Blue Lock Chapter 268. With the Neo Egoist League's final match nearing its end, the outcome remains uncertain — both teams vying to make their mark on the world stage.

Blue Lock Chapter 267 recap

Titled Golden Ticket, Blue Lock Chapter 267 starts with the players still reeling from Michael Kaiser’s astonishing goal. The shot's unusual trajectory leaves them in disbelief, with Charles Chevalier dismissing it as a fluke. Hiori Yo confronts Kiyora Jin about his decision to pass to Kaiser instead of Isagi.

Kiyora explains that both players had the potential to score, but he chose Kaiser because he was viewed as the underdog at that moment. By assisting Kaiser, Kiyora aimed to gain credit and impress the world quickly. Isagi understands that Kiyora's pass was crucial for Kaiser's goal, but it was Kaiser’s willingness to collaborate and change his approach that set the stage.

Kaiser’s adaptability shows his growth as a holistic ego-type player. However, Isagi realizes he needs more information to fully grasp Kaiser's capabilities. Alexis Ness approaches Kaiser to praise him in Blue Lock Chapter 267, but Kaiser interrupts, thanking Ness for enabling him to play freely in Bastard Munchen.

Kaiser then declares he no longer needs such freedom and prefers to play under restrictions. This news shocks Ness, driving him to tears as Kaiser asks him to find a new king to follow, that this is the end of their partnership. Isagi, overhearing their conversation, pieces together the different dimensions of a player's ego type.

He understands that players can be both holistic and individualistic, as well as freedom-oriented or restriction-oriented. This understanding seems to enhance Isagi’s perception of his rivals’ mindsets. As the two strikers, Kaiser and Isagi, prepare for their next challenge in Blue Lock Chapter 267, Paris X Gen forward Rin Itoshi glares at them, determined to assert his dominance in the match.

