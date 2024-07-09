Blue Lock Chapter 268 Spoilers Out: Reactions To Kaiser’s Goal Revealed As Isagi Catches Up To Rin; DEETS

In the last chapter, fans saw Kiyora Jin justify his choice of Kaiser over Isagi, saying he aimed only to enhance his own reputation by supporting the perceived underdog. Michael Kaiser even terminated his partnership with Alexis Ness and issued a challenge to Isagi to determine the superior goal scorer.

With the release of the next chapter just around the corner, the Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers have been released, revealing the various responses to Bastard Munchen's goal as well as the progress of the match. Keep reading to find out more about the spoilers.

Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers released online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Pressure. Following Michael Kaiser's super goal, the focus shifts to the Italy Stratum Monitor Room, where the Ubers were captivated by Kaiser's impressive display. Sendo Shuto is in disbelief but acknowledges the greatness of the Emperor, whom he considers his rival.

Aryu Jyubei regards Kaiser as the top candidate to become the leading scorer. Ikki Niko quickly recognizes the change on the field — Kaiser had stopped fixating on Isagi, which significantly opened up Bastard Munchen's options. This led Oliver Aiku to conclude that Bastard Munchen was still evolving.

The Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers depict Don Lorenzo's reaction to Kaiser's goal. Valuing Kaiser at 500 million, Lorenzo's enthusiasm is tempered by Aryu and Sendo, who scolds him for littering with popcorn and cola. Shoei Barou, on the other hand, ponders how Isagi would counter Kaiser's form.

The spoilers then shift back to the match, presenting a conversation between Master Strikers Noel Noa and Julian Loki. Loki asks Noa if he was looking forward to Kaiser's evolution. Noa confirms but urges Loki to worry about his own dysfunctional team. Surprisingly, Loki isn’t concerned about a possible loss; he is more interested in scouting talent.

Ryusei Shidou is left bewildered by Kaiser's explosive play in the Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers. Tabito Karasu maintains a calm demeanor, simply analyzing their options to regain control. He decides to separate Kunigami Rensuke from Shidou and instructes Zantetsu Tsurugi to do so.

Meanwhile, Nanase Nijiro and Tokimitsu Aoshi are anxious and seek guidance from Rin Itoshi, who hasn't devised a plan yet. Bastard Munchen's momentum was unrelenting, with Isagi's evolution and the Blue Rose's awakening driving their new play style. The only advantage for Paris X Gen was that the two strikers' chemistry was still incomplete.

As the match resumes in the Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers, Rin Itoshi passed the ball to Nanase, who aimed to build up the play and connect with Rin. However, Isagi and Hiori execute a high press, forcing Nanase to pass to Rin. Unfortunately for Paris X Gen, Kaiser intercepts the pass.

Rin is shocked, initially believing Kaiser was collaborating with Isagi and Hiori. He soon realizes that Kaiser has made a solo steal, establishing that Isagi and Kaiser are competing, not cooperating. As the match progressed, Paris X Gen struggled to keep up. Rin Itoshi's internal monologue reveals his frustration and determination.

Following his defeat against Isagi in the U-20 Japanese National Team match, Rin had been training relentlessly to surpass Isagi. However, his efforts seem insufficient in the Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers, reminding him of his intense encounter with Itoshi Sae. He believes controlling his killing intent and destructive impulse would enable him to defeat both Sae and Isagi.

Yet, Rin has to accept that Isagi's growth rate was outpacing his own. The Blue Lock Chapter 268 spoilers culminate with Isagi receiving a pass from Hiori Yo. Rin immediately pressed him, aiming to steal the ball. Isagi, however, anticipates Rin's movements and senses his intent. The matchup between the two is hinted at as well.

