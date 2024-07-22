Blue Lock Chapter 270: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Yoichi Isagi thought that the field revolved around him, with Michael Kaiser being the sole threat. Unfortunately for him, Rin Itoshi intercepted the ball and initiated PXG's counterattack in the last chapter. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 270 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 270: Release date and where to read

According to the official K Manga Twitter (now X), Blue Lock Chapter 270 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Depending on their time zone, international readers may have access as early as Tuesday, July 23.

Please note that release times may vary by region.

Blue Lock Chapter 270 will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, currently accessible only in the US. Readers can access the latest chapters conveniently via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fees required.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Chapter 270

Blue Lock Chapter 270 will be titled BREAK, as per the end of the last chapter. Fans can expect to see Rin Itoshi make use of his teammates, Nanase Nijiro and Aoshi Tokimitsu, to create a scoring opportunity in the upcoming chapter. Given the number of defenders, Rin's chances of scoring alone are slim.

Advertisement

Tokimitsu, who is yet to show off his skills, might be instrumental in setting up possible Rin's goal. With Rin activating his Flow State, Blue Lock Chapter 270 will likely depict how he overwhelms his opponents, presenting a new challenge for Bastard Munchen. Additionally, Charles Chevalier might shift his focus from Ryusei Shidou to Rin Itoshi, given Shidou's marking by Kunigami Rensuke.

Blue Lock Chapter 269 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 269, titled Not Only, opens with Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi attempting to take control of the ball. Isagi manages to evade Rin with a quick pass to Kurona Ranze, who returns it to him, allowing Isagi to escape the pincer attack initiated by Nanase Nijiro.

With the ball in his possession, Isagi gains a momentary advantage that helps him assess the field. He realizes that with Kunigami Rensuke effectively marking Ryusei Shidou, Shidou's threat is neutralized. His focus then shifts to the potential threat posed by Michael Kaiser.

Advertisement

Despite the unlikelihood of Kaiser replicating his super goal, Isagi understands that Paris X Gen's defense can't handle both him and Kaiser simultaneously. This means that if the opponents focus on one of them, the other will find an opportunity to score in Blue Lock Chapter 269. This meant that Bastard Munchen was now the strongest force on the field.

The chapter then shifts to Rin Itoshi's perspective. Rin acknowledges that his time in the Neo Egoist League has made him a better player, but he is still striving to control his Flow State. He realizes that to reach this state, he needs the pressure of a challenging opponent to outshine his previous plays.

As Yoichi Isagi fits this role perfectly, Rin thinks that this pressure would trigger him to surpass Isagi. Meanwhile, Isagi thinks about how to stop Kaiser by exploiting the German striker's position. He dribbles the ball towards Kaiser in Blue Lock Chapter 269, forcing him to react and exposing Kaiser's position to everyone.

Advertisement

Isagi then passes the ball to Hiori Yo, which in turn compels Kaiser to make a move. This allows Isagi to maneuver through Kaiser's shadow. As Kurona Ranze prepares to pass the ball back to Isagi, Rin, now in his Flow State, intercepts it.

Shocking Isagi, he realizes that he has underestimated Rin's evolution as a player. Blue Lock Chapter 269 concludes with Isagi thinking about his miscalculation, understanding that Rin has also been evolving, driven by the same pressures and restrictions as Kaiser.

For more updates on the match between Paris X Gen and Bastard Munchen in the Blue Lock manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.