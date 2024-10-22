Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

At the Hidden Sand Village, fans saw Shiki rescue Gaara from imminent death using his sealing jutsu, only to be transformed into a God Tree himself in the process. Awakening as the God Tree Ryu, he now sets his sights on consuming the Fifth Hokage.

In the meantime, Kawaki and Boruto have come together to form a fragile alliance in order to take out the God Trees, so don’t miss Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover when it’s out, the expected plot, and more details.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 release date and where to read

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 is set to be released on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans outside Japan, this translates to Wednesday, November 20, 2024, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though times may vary based on your location.

Readers can access the latest chapters through Shueisha’s official channels, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 will be featured in the upcoming edition of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine for those who prefer a physical copy.

Expected plot in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 is likely to feature Code’s renewed attack on the Hidden Leaf Village, following his deal with Jura. Unlike previous encounters, Boruto and Kawaki are expected to confront him together, potentially giving them a strategic advantage.

The chapter may also explore the aftermath of Ryu’s emergence and his intentions toward Gaara, suggesting further threats to the Hidden Sand Village. Additionally, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 may revisit Kashin Koji, whose uncertain stance after Boruto’s arrest by Konoha could lead him to make an important decision.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 recap

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15, titled A Vibrant Life, begins with a flashback that recounts the attack on the Hidden Sand Village. Gaara tries to defend Shinki and his team but finds himself overpowered. Just as the Fifth Kazekage faces defeat, Shinki intervenes to protect him.

However, during the clash, a Claw Grime bites Shinki, creating a sentient entity called Ryu. Meanwhile, at the Shinju hideout, Ryu discovers Code spying on them, leading to a confrontation where Jura severs Code’s right arm.

Jura then strikes a deal with Code, agreeing to grant him the Chakra fruit if he targets Boruto and his allies. Ryu chooses Gaara as his primary focus. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 also features Boruto and Kawaki uniting to take on the Shinju, during which Boruto informs Kawaki about Amado’s modifications to his abilities.

