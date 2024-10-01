Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Boruto has managed to escape interrogation thanks to Mitsuki and Shikamaru’s timely help. Meanwhile, an attack on Sunagakure has led to significant injuries for Gaara, while Shinji has transformed into a Divine Tree named Ryu.

As this unpredictable course of events continues, fans are excited to see how Boruto and the rest of the shinobi navigate the chaos currently enveloping Konoha and Sunagakure in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15. Don’t miss it as it releases; get the release details and more here.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 release date and where to read

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 21, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this means it will be available on Tuesday, October 20, 2024, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though times may vary by time zone.

Fans can find the latest chapters on Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical copy of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 will be included in the December 2024 issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine.

Expected plot in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 is expected to reveal more about the attack on the Hidden Sand Village. Fans can anticipate a flashback focusing on Gaara and Shinki’s confrontation with the attackers. While the previous chapter did not specify the identity of the assailants, it is possible that Code, who has been absent for some time, orchestrated the assault.

Another potential suspect is Matsuri, who may have been involved in acquiring Shinki’s Thorn Soul Bulb to create the Shinju known as Ryu. Given the nature of the attack and the transformation of Shinki into a Divine Tree, upcoming events will likely revolve around the consequences of this transformation and the possible involvement of the Claw Grimes.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 recap

Titled Duty, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 sees Boruto face interrogation by Konoha’s shinobi. Although he willingly shares most of the information he possesses, his refusal to disclose the source of his knowledge leads to Ibiki subjecting him to torture.

Mitsuki, loyal to Boruto, is later brought in by Shikamaru and removes the Jutsu-sealing cuffs, allowing Boruto to escape. Using the Flying Raijin Jutsu, Boruto quickly gathers his belongings and flees from Konoha.

Afterward, Kankuro contacts Shikamaru to request assistance after the Hidden Sand Village is attacked. Gaara and Shinki are said to have been overpowered during the assault, transforming Shinki into a Divine Tree.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 concludes with the revelation that the fifth Shinju, “Ryu,” originates from Shinki, creating an urgent need for action in the aftermath of the devastation in Sunagakure.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

