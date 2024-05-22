Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Himawari tapping into her abilities as a jinchuriki, she’s unlocked the same potential that Naruto Uzumaki once had. Drawing upon the convergence of her Uzumaki and Hyuga lineage, a harmonious fusion of ancestral legacies has also emerged to amplify her strength.

The upcoming chapter will likely see her unleash her newfound ability in order to protect her friends from Jura. Don’t miss Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

ALSO READ: Forget The Big Five, Here’s 10 Anime Like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Release date and where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 is scheduled for release on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Internationally, this means a daytime release on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.

However, please keep in mind that release times may differ according to individual time zones. Fans can read the chapter on Shueisha's official platforms, namely MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Sasuke In Boruto Two Blue Vortex? Character's Fate Explored

Expected plot of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, fans can anticipate Himawari and Sarada to take center stage. After escaping the pursuing Shinjus, Himawari's jinchuriki ability will be fully unleashed against Jura. With her fox features akin to Naruto's, Himawari will fight to protect her friends and village.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sarada, now equipped with her three-tomoe Sharingan, will continue her battle against Hidari. We may see Sarada use her Mangekyou Sharingan in the upcoming fight in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11. As they clash, more about Hidari’s connection to Sasuke Uchiha is also likely to be uncovered.

ALSO READ: Boruto Season 2: Exploring Upcoming Timeskip And Future Plot For The Sequel

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 recap

Titled Kernel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 opens with Jura observing Team 10 as they retreat, suspecting they are doing so to avoid causing damage to the village. At this moment, Konohamaru arrives with reinforcements and informs Shikamaru that Team 10 has taken Himawari, the God Trees' target, and fled.

Shikamaru urges Kawaki to release Boruto, arguing that Boruto also views the God Trees as enemies. However, Kawaki prioritizes Himawari's safety and flies off, trailed by a disgruntled Delta. Meanwhile, Shikamaru contacts Boruto, who downplays his predicament. Hidari expresses confusion over the interference from the Konoha shinobi, while Jura suggests asking them directly and then pursues Himawari.

Hidari struggles to understand the Konoha shinobi's motivations in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10. Konohamaru consults the Konoha Barrier Team, baffled by their report that the person in front of him has Sasuke's chakra signature. Sarada and Sumire arrive, prompting Hidari to attack Sarada using Chidori. Sarada dodges his strike and counters with her own Chidori, perplexed by his ability to use the technique.

ALSO READ: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex; What Does The Karma Resonance Mean? Explored

In a mental realm, Kurama introduces itself to Himawari. She questions if it is the same entity that resides within her father and where they are. Kurama explains that they communicate mind to mind, being a single body and soul, while her physical body remains unconscious.

Kurama recounts its previous existence inside Naruto and its death, clarifying that tailed beasts eventually reappear after death, and speculates whether its resurgence inside Himawari is due to her being born with a fragment of its chakra or her unique lineage as an Uzumaki and Hyuga.

As Team 10 flees in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10, Jura catches up to them. Kurama acknowledges Himawari's exceptional affinity for its chakra, surpassing even Naruto's. Encouraged by Kurama, Himawari attacks Jura, who nonchalantly breaks her right ankle. Inojin attempts to intervene with a beast drawing, which Jura effortlessly destroys.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Studio Perriot Eyes Release Format Change; All We Know So Far

Jura begins to create a tree around Himawari, intending to turn her into nourishment. Despite Shikadai's warnings, Inojin attacks again but is severely injured by Jura, who pierces his torso with a tree. Himawari rages and breaks free from the tree's grip, displaying thick whisker marks and eyes reminiscent of Kurama's. She vehemently commands Jura to stop.

Chocho and Shikadai are surprised by her transformation, while Jura's interest is piqued. Kurama notes that Himawari has snapped and looks forward to unleashing chaos with her. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 then concludes with Kurama asking Himawari to run amok with him.

For more updates on Boruto and Himawari’s adventures in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Can Sarada's Next Battle Cause Sasuke’s Death? Explored