Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 Spoilers: Naruto Finally Defeats Hidari

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga

The alleged spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 saw Boruto team up with Sarada to fight Hidari. In the previous chapter, just as Hidari was going to devour Sarada and Himawari, Boruto arrived in time to save them.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Part II of the Boruto series as a whole. The 12th chapter opened up with an intense face-off between Boruto and God Tree Hidari. In one supposed panel, Boruto can be seen cutting off Hidari’s arm.

Here’s a detailed look at some of the panels in the supposed spoiler for Chapter 12.

Boruto vs Hidari

Boruto uses his Wind Style: Breakthrough to push away Hidari, who uses his claw marks to teleport away. Elsewhere, Kawaki and Delta come across Jura who seems to be disoriented. Meanwhile, Konohamaru shows up and Boruto informs him of the situation.

Sarada believes the reason why Hidari attacked her was because of her father, who had also turned into a tree. All of a sudden, Claw Grimes emerges from Hidari’s claw marks. As the fight goes on, Boruto manages to hit Hidari with his Rasengan.

Advertisement

Hidari retrieves to his hideout, heals himself, and is back again. This time, Naruto pulls out his trump card, Rasengan Uzuhiko. Along with the help of Konohamaru and others, he blasts Hidari with his special move. Kawaki shows up and finishes Hidari for good.

Jura vs Boruto

The only thing left of Hidari was a fruit-like core, which turned out to be a thorn soul. The toad on Boruto’s shoulders confirmed that this could be used to revive Sasuke. All of a sudden, Boruto is attacked by Jura.

Jura uses his high precision to put a hole through Boruto’s chest, dropping him on the ground. Towards the end of the chapter, Jura uses his powers to pull the Thorn Soul in his direction. He retrieves it and expresses his desire to finish Boruto. Stay tuned for more details about Boruto: Two Blue Vortex!

ALSO READ: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Confirms Official English Release; All We Know So Far