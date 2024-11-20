Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 Spoilers Out; Sumire Confronts Sarada As Team 7 Is Deployed To Sunagakure

Shinki transformed into a God Tree while attempting to protect his father from being killed in the last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Subsequently, Boruto disclosed to Kawaki the enhancements Amado had made to his body, following which the two Karma bearers decided to join forces in order to combat the sentient God Trees.

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers have revealed what happens next within the series. Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks out online, including why Team 7 is sent to Sunagakure and more.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers state that the chapter will be titled Singularity of Fate/Destiny. It begins with a flashback between Kashin Koji and Boruto. During their interaction, Boruto’s mastery of the Flying Thunder God Technique is explored.

Boruto independently created the jutsu in his effort to refine space-time ninjutsu, unintentionally naming it the same as his grandfather Minato Namikaze’s iconic move. Despite mastering short-distance teleportation, Boruto faced difficulties with accuracy over greater distances due to his tools’ similarities.

He resolved this issue by making use ninja tools of varying shapes to pinpoint precise destinations. Kashin Koji introduces the concept of singularity in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers, explaining that Boruto and he must guide events toward an optimal future

Sharing knowledge of the future, according to Koji, would be too dangerous as it could lead to an unpredictable and potentially worse timeline. Eida, monitoring them remotely, chose not to reveal what she learned about Boruto’s plans.

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers then shift to the present, where Sarada and Sumire request Eida’s assistance in understanding Boruto’s motives. Eida refrains from sharing specifics, stating Boruto’s reasons are valid.

Sarada, frustrated by the secrecy, wishes to probe further, but Sumire stops her, urging her to consider Boruto’s struggles. Sumire also confronts Sarada, accusing her of disregarding her feelings for Boruto due to Sarada’s behavior upon reuniting with him.

Clearly agitated, Sumire quickly leaves the area as she implies Sarada no longer calls her "Class Rep." Just then, Eida is contacted by Shikamaru. Meanwhile, the Daimyo, Ikkyu Madoka, is seen meeting Konoha elders Homura Mitokado and Koharu Utatane in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers.

Ikkyu expresses his desire for Boruto to be eliminated unless someone suitable accepts responsibility for him. Separately, Shikamaru seeks updates from Eida on the Sunagakure situation. She reports Ryu’s emergence from Shinki and his intent to target Gaara.

Additionally, Eida reveals she can only view past events, as attempts to monitor real-time activities risk alerting Mamushi. Kashin Koji then talks to Shikamaru through one of his frogs hidden in Eida’s hair in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers.

He advises Shikamaru to deploy Team 7—Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki—to the Land of Wind to combat Matsuri and Ryu, who are preparing to attack. He also warns Shikamaru to keep Himawari within the village, as Jura is targeting her life.

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 spoilers conclude with Team 7 joining forces with Sand Shinobi Araya and Yodo. They investigate a suspicious location and discover Matsuri and Ryu, who had already destroyed one of Kashin Koji’s communication frogs.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.