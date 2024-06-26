Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Teases Epic Otsutsuki Showdown

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, Hidden Leaf Village faces threats from Jūra and Hidari, sentient God Trees who have transformed into humanoid forms. The story is divided into two halves, with the shinobi of Hidden Leaf fighting Jūra and Hidari in different locations. Team 10 aids Himawari in fighting Jūra, while Sarada, Sumire, and Konohamaru face Hidari, targeting Sarada due to unknown compulsions.

Boruto is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. In April 2023, the series concluded the first part of the story and, following a brief hiatus, continued in August of the same year with a second part titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 teases Boruto's next Otsutsuki Showdown

While Hidden Leaf is under attack, Kawaki and his cyborg sidekick Delta are still in pursuit of Boruto. Boruto pulls a 180° in flight to grab Himawari before Jūra can consume her. Koji Kashin, his ally, monitors Sarada's fight with Hidari. When Sarada is defeated, Boruto uses Flying Raijin Jutsu to appear at Sarada's side, cutting her free just as Hidari is imprisoning her inside a God Tree.

The chapter ends with Boruto squaring up for a fight with Hidari, while Jūra is frustrated that he lost his prey, but is unlikely to give up the chase that easily.

Two Blue Vortex have given us teases of Boruto's new power level and ninja techniques. His fights with Code and Kawaki, whose powers are second only to the God Trees, already hinted that Boruto is the greatest Shinobi swordsman of his generation now, we will have to see how those new powers now match up against a henchman villain like Hidari, possibly the combined threat of Hidari and Jūra.

It's a fight that we know Boruto won't be able to win easily since his previous encounter with Jūra is what got Sasuke trapped inside a God Tree, and allowed Hidari to be born. No doubt Boruto is motivated to find out whether or not destroying Hidari also manages to free Sasuke.

Chapter 11 also revealed Himawari's new power

Himawari is the second and youngest child of Hinata and Naruto Uzumaki. As a Genin kunoichi, Himawari has shown considerable potential, being able to terrify her prodigious older brother when angry, and knock out her father with a single blow when she was a toddler.

When Himawari was introduced before the timeskip, fans knew that she had some intriguing powers up her sleeve. However, she did not get many opportunities to showcase her powers, and this was mostly down to the fact that she was not all that important at the moment.

Even though Himawari did get some focus here and there, she was never at the forefront of things in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Still, towards the end of the series, fans did get a few hints that suggested that she had bigger roles to play in the future of the story.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, fans discover Himawari's hidden potential. Jura and Hidari set out to hunt Konoha for Naruto Uzumaki, using his Tailed Beasts chakra as a radar for the Shinju. They used this strategy to hunt anyone with similar chakra, leading them to Konoha. Despite their efforts, they don't succeed.

However, at the end of the trail, they find Himawari, not Naruto, but Himawari's hidden potential. This revelation highlights Himawari's potential and the Shinju's ability to hunt down similar Tailed Beasts.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, Himawari uses Kurama's power to free herself from Ten Tails' grasp and rescues Inojin. She heals his fatal wound and her broken leg. As a new power, Himawari instructs Team 10 to escape while fighting the Ten Tails fighter. With her advanced power, she can create a Bijuu Bomb to counter the Ten Tails' own.

The villain then compliments how much power and growth Himawari seems to possess as her healing ability is about Jinchuriki and is closer to those of the Bijuu themselves. But she's so new to this ability that the constant stress means she is not used to this amount of chakra usage just yet.

She might be a prodigy when it comes to the potential strength she'll have as the Nine-Tails host, already displaying this level of ability, but she's not at a level where she can truly use it in a fight yet. But it's clear that Himawari will be very dangerous to her foes once she figures it all out.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can be read free online on Shonen Jump.

