Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex saw Konohamaru follow Shikamaru’s strategy to separate Matsuri and Ryu, intending to get close to them before betraying them. Meanwhile, Kawaki finally approached Amado, seeking to unlock the full potential of his powers.

Don’t miss Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 as it reveals what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot and more.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 Release date and where to read

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 21, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Internationally, this means a daytime release on Monday, January 20, 2024, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.

However, please keep in mind that release times may differ according to individual time zones. Fans can read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 on Shueisha's official platforms, namely MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

Expected plot in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 may explore Kawaki’s demand for Amado to unleash his full potential, potentially requiring concessions such as placing a Karma on Delta. As Kawaki regains his strength, he may confront Jura, risking Konoha’s safety as well.

Meanwhile, Boruto could face further challenges in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 as he is advised to stay out of the conflict. Jura’s unpredictable actions and the brewing tension between Team 7 and the Divine Trees could escalate, possibly leading to a significant battle with lasting consequences for all involved.

Advertisement

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 recap

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17, titled Wild Beast Cubs, begins with Sarada reflecting on Sumire’s words, resolving to focus on the mission. Yodo identifies Matsuri as a sensory-type Divine Tree and confirms with Konohamaru that acquiring Ryu’s Thorn Soul Bulb could save Shinki.

Following Shikamaru’s plan, Team 7 feigns collaboration with the Divine Trees to gather intelligence. Ryu reveals Jura’s admiration for Konoha, while Matsuri’s romantic feelings for Konohamaru complicate their mission in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17. Elsewhere, Jura’s peaceful visit to Konoha contrasts with Kawaki confronting Amado to unlock his full abilities.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.