Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex saw Sarada and Sumire having a fallout over their feelings for Boruto, while Eida reported recent events to Shikamaru. Kashin Koji also revealed himself to Shikamaru in this chapter, where he advised the provisional Hokage to send Team 7 to Sunagakure.

Fans then saw Sarada, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru make it to the Land of Wind, where they encountered Ryu and Matsuri. Don’t miss Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 to find out what they do next, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date and where to read

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 will be released on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, it will be available on Thursday, October 19, 2024, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though exact times may vary by location.

Fans can access Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 through Shueisha’s official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical copy will be included in the next issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine.

Expected plot in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 may focus on Team 7’s confrontation with Ryu and Matsuri in the Land of Wind, continuing the battle against the God Trees. With Yodo and Araya providing support, fans can anticipate a coordinated effort from both Leaf and Sand shinobi.

Meanwhile, Sumire’s emotional conflict with Sarada and her budding realization about Boruto’s choices could lead to character development or even a shift in her role within the story. Eida’s revelation about her limited abilities and her decision to withhold information might also prompt further complications, especially if Mamushi’s influence grows.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 recap

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16, titled ‘The Singularity of Fate,’ explored Boruto’s development of his Flying Thunder God Jutsu. Although similar to Minato Namikaze’s technique, Boruto independently created it as part of his space-time ninjutsu, using uniquely shaped metal tools to improve accuracy over long distances.

In discussing future events, Kashin Koji emphasizes that revealing them would destabilize the timeline, so only guidance toward favorable outcomes is advisable. In the present, Sarada asks Eida why Boruto hides information, but Eida keeps details secret.

Sumire intervenes, asking Sarada to consider Boruto’s struggles, later confronting her over her apparent disregard for Sumire’s feelings. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 16 then shifts to Shikamaru, who learns from Eida about Ryu’s targeting of Gaara and her inability to view events in real-time due to Mamushi’s surveillance.

Kashin Koji’s toad advises deploying Team 7 to the Land of Wind to counter Ryu and Matsuri while warning to protect Himawari from Jura.

