Bye Bye Earth Anime Confirms Release Date; New Trailer, Cast Updates & More

The Summer slate of releases is around the corner and the anime market is flooding with updates one after the other. In the same streak, Bye Bye Earth anime has released some of the most important updates for the fans. Starting with a trailer, the upcoming series has also unveiled the release date. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the series.

Bye Bye Earth Anime: New trailer out

It was this week that the makers of Bye Bye Earth put out the full-fledged trailer for the series. The 88-second trailer takes a look at the themes and rough plotline of this fantasy story. Displaying the adventure of Belle Lablac, the video does a perfect job of hooking the fans for an upcoming adventure.

You can check out the latest trailer right here:

Cast and Staff updates

As per the update, here is the credited list of team members working on the series so far:

Cast

• Fairouz Ai as Belle Lablac

• Koki Uchiyama as Question=Adonis

• Junichi Suwabe as Loveluck-Cyan

• Natsuki Hanae as Kitty=The All

• Satoshi Hino as Shandy=Gaff

• Saori Hayami as Cherry

• Junya Enoki as Guinness

• Ami Koshimizu as Benedictine

Staff

• Director: Yasuto Nishikata (Hortensia Saga)

• Assistant director: Souta Yokote (Insomniacs After School Episode 10 storyboard artist and director)

• Series composer: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Mai-Hime, Magi)

• Character designer: Yuki Hino

• Music composer: Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of the Shield Hero)

• Animation production: LIDENFILMS

What is the anime about?

As per the official synopsis, the Bye Bye Earth anime is the story of Belle Lablac who has incredible fighting skills. Not only this, she also owns an enormous sword called Runding. However, her skills have been ignored all her life because of the fact that she is the only human in the world of anthropomorphic animals.

And so, the journey of finding herself begins from this point. Belle must find her own place in this world where she has no one like her. It will be interesting to see how this fantasy adventure story will pan out in the form of an anime.

Bye Bye Earth Anime is set to come to the screens on July 12, 2024. Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will stream the anime in “more than 200 countries and territories.” And so, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

