The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 19 On Break; New Release Date & More to Know

It was this week that updates on the latest 19th episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 were revealed. Along with the announcement of the latest break, the new release date for the episode has also been revealed. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the upcoming episode schedule.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 19: Break announcement

It was from the official website of the anime that the update of the break was revealed to the fans. The update suggested that The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 19, scheduled to come out this week, would not be returning to the screens on the due date. While the reason behind the delay has not been revealed, the staff did apologize for the particular break. Skim below to find out the new release date for the episode.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 19 new release date

The 19th episode was earlier scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024. However, the break announcement suggests that the latest episode will be coming out on May 31, 2024. As per the regular streaming schedule, the episode will stream on the official pages of Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime. We will be sure to update this section in case of any changes in the updates.

What to expect from episode 19

The title of The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 18 was 'Almighty Demon King.' In this episode, it is seen that Ahide is planning to destroy Midhaze. And in order for them to win, it was revealed that Ahide should be slashed three times so that the wielder is killed.

And now, episode 19 is expected to take a look into the execution of this plan. The decisive battle will look into whether they are able to get to the point where they can finally slash Arcana. It will be interesting to see how this plot plays out on the screens when Episode 19 is out.

Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

