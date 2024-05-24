Bye Bye, Earth Anime Gets Premiere Date And Cast Announcement; Details Here

The anime adaptation of Tow Ubukata’s Bye Bye, Earth novel is officially set to premiere this summer, and a new trailer is here to show off more of the TV anime alongside some cast additions.

The anime television series adaptation co-produced by WOWOW, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll was announced on November 17, 2022. It will be produced by Liden Films and directed by Yasuto Nishikata, with assistant direction by Sōta Yokote, scripts written by Hiroyuki Yoshino, character designs handled by Yūki Hino, and music composed by Kevin Penkin.

Bye Bye, Earth anime release date and cast

The official website and accounts for the upcoming Bye Bye, Earth anime revealed a brand-new teaser trailer, announcing additional cast and a July 12 premiere date. Miyuki Sawashiro, Kenjiro Tsuda and Setsuji Sato join the fantasy series as Drambuie, King Rawhide (Justice) and King Rawhide (Evil), respectively.

The new cast, introduced in the above video includes:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Doranvi

Kenjiro Tsuda as King Lowhide (Justice)

Setsuji Satoh as King Lowhide (Evil)

The previously announced cast members are:

Fairouz Ai as lead Belle Lablac

Kōki Uchiyama as Adonis Kuestion

Junichi Suwabe as Sian Lablac

Natsuki Hanae as Kitty the All

Satoshi Hino as Gaf Shandy

Saori Hayami as Shelly

Junya Enoki as Guinness

Ami Koshimizu as Benedictine

Bye Bye, Earth is based on a 2000 fantasy novel written by Tow Ubukata and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. The story follows Belle, a solitary girl who lacks the traits of any race. Belle leaves her master's side equipped with a special sword and takes on trials in order to become a traveler.

KADOKAWA Shoten published the book in two parts in tankoubon format. The novel was republished from 2007 to 2008 under the KADOKAWA Bunko label with four volumes and illustrations by Kim Hyung Tae. A Shonengahosha-published manga adaptation by Ryu Asahi began in 2020 and ended in 2022.

What is Bye Bye, Earth about?

The story of Bye Bye, Earth is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Bell is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Bell wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in Japan and describes the story:

"In a world of anthropomorphic animals, Belle Lablac was born as the only human being.

Having no fangs, fur, or scales, she was called "Faceless," and she lived a lonely life with no one else she could identify with.

"I want to be part of the world..."

With such longing in her heart, she decides to set out on a journey to find her roots, carrying the Runding, a great sword as tall as she is. She doesn’t know how many adversities await her along the way...

This masterpiece by the remarkable Tow Ubukata is considered to be his origin, and many have deemed it impossible to animate. But at long last, it will be adapted into anime form by the top creators that represent Japan!"

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

