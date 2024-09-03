Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Belle was invited to a grand ball at the castle by Sherry in the previous episode of Bye Bye, Earth, where she joined Kitty to dance in the ballroom. Unfortunately, the light atmosphere of the ball was interrupted by Kir Royale, who got possessed and attacked people.

Belle battled and won against Kir, and now, fans are looking forward to the release of Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 to find out how her and Adonis’ relationship evolves. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 is scheduled to air on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on the same day at around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, with local times potentially varying.

In Japan, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 will first air on WOWOW and later on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot for Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 will be titled ‘Silence Of Keys Unplayed.’ As Adonis grapples with feelings of unworthiness, believing that his ‘curse’ is responsible for the destruction of swords and the tragic fates of Tiziano, Kir and others affected by their transformations, he will likely continue to believe himself to be a harbinger of death.

This belief will likely keep him from Belle’s side for the duration of this season, as he fears harming her. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 9 is likely to explore Adonis' internal struggle, and while the series is likely to see him eventually return to Belle, what triggers the event is yet unknown.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8, titled ‘A Ball Shaking Before The Fiend Flower,’ sees Sherry invite Belle and her friends to a ball, where she performs a song with newfound confidence. During the event, Belle shares a dance with Kitty, who describes her as “empty,” meaning free from any burdens or obligations.

Meanwhile, Gaff confesses to Adonis that he killed his father, Tom Collins, and offers his father's sword in exchange for Adonis relinquishing his sword collection. Adonis, however, challenges Gaff to a duel. The situation escalates when Kir Royale, whose arm has fused with his sword like Tiziano's, appears possessed and attacks both the ball attendees and Belle, seeking revenge.

Sherry becomes momentarily possessed by a god who demands that Belle confront him alone in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8. Belle discovers that her sword, Runding, can cut through Kir's corrupted form, and after a fierce struggle, she manages to defeat him despite sustaining injuries. As she recovers, the king announces that Belle is now eligible for the final test to become a Nomad.

However, she becomes despondent when Adonis does not visit her. Eventually, Adonis arrives, kisses her on the forehead, and Bye Bye, Earth Episode 8 ends as he admits he feels unworthy to travel with her due to his perceived flaws.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.