Chainsaw Man Chapter 167: Discover the NSFW Scene That Has the Internet Buzzing

This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga and sexual content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga Chainsaw Man is clearly one of the most unhinged and crazy stories in anime history. In the past, we have seen a few scenes in the manga which left us all mildly disturbed and severely disgusted. But people have accepted that this is the nature of this story.

However, it seems that the manga finally crossed a line with its newest chapter 167. Despite it being almost impossible to shock Chainsaw Man fans with disturbing imagery as they have almost seen it all, Fujimoto managed to send the whole fandom into a frenzy with his latest chapter.

What exactly happens in Chainsaw Man chapter 167?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man started where it had left off in the previous one where Yoru threatened to give Denji a penectomy when he said all of his problems stem from his libido. The chapter starts with the two of them standing in an alleyway as Yoru offers him a penectomy as a solution to his problems with her hands on his privates. However, Yoru then suddenly remembers Asa’s kiss with Denji, the memory of which was erased. This led a lot of people to believe that Asa was trying to take control of her body from Yoru in this scene.

However, Yoru then starts to kiss Denji and it seems that the latter reciprocates. However, his shocked reaction throughout the rest of the panels could also indicate that he was completely dumbfounded by the act. In the end, the two make out and after a few silent pages of this intimate yet disturbing act, we see Denji ejaculating on Yoru’s hand. Right after this, Asa regains control of her body and looks at her own hand, horrified at what has just happened.

The consequences of this chapter can be quite grave

Even though the fandom is still reeling from the recent chapter and what just happened between Yoru and Denji, there is no doubt that it will drastically change things. A lot of fans think that this encounter can leave a mark on Denji’s psyche. However, given that Denji has been on the receiving end of quite a few traumatic experiences with women, we do not know what kind of impression this particular encounter will have on him.

However, we do see that Asa is a romantic interest for Denji throughout the manga. But Denji does not yet know that she is also the host of the War Devil Yoru, and neither does he remember his kiss with Asa. Now that Asa has regained control of her own body, she might be forced to tell Denji the truth about her and Yoru, which can completely change their relationship. And despite his past experiences, if the recent incident leaves a negative effect on Denji, it would mean that he has grown a lot as a character as one of his only goals in life at the beginning was sexual intimacy with a woman.

Some fans are also wondering if this particular interaction was sexual harassment as Denji did not explicitly consent to the act and neither did Asa, although Yoru used her body to do it. We do not yet know which course Fujimoto will take as a consequence of this act. However, the sudden and disturbing occurrences of this chapter will stay with the fans for a long time (although probably not in a good way).

