Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Public Safety Decides To Kill Thousands As Mouths Disappear; Release Date And More

The true perpetrators of the current chaos have been revealed in the latest chapter as a group of Japanese Ministers who appear to be working in tandem with Public Safety in order to gain immortality.

With the group having decided to sacrifice innocents for their schemes, their plans were barely put to a halt when Pochita consumed the mouth devils. Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 is set to unveil their next course of action. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Release date and where to read

As per MANGAPlus, Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Keep in mind that the exact release times will vary across time zones.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two platforms provide free access to the latest three chapters, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a subscription for full series access.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 is likely to feature minimal dialogue due to the erasure of the Mouth Devil at the end of the previous chapter. The focus will likely shift to Pochita, who may engage in a battle with War Devil Yoru. The Aging Devil might also continue its attempts at restraining Pochita before trying to be consumed by it, as per its current contract with Public Safety.

Fumiko Mifune and other Public Safety agents, whom she was attempting to contact before the mouth erasure, are expected to be seen trying to relay their orders in another manner. Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 may conclude with the understanding that verbal communication is no longer possible, making the recovery of the Mouth Devil from Pochita's stomach an urgent priority.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 recap

Titled ‘Ayyy, Aging,’ Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 begins with a gathering of Japanese politicians, including Prime Minister Kentaro Ishita, taking place in an unknown Japanese-style mansion. They discuss the recent erasure of the Ear Devil.

Hadaji Sakagami, the Minister of Communication and Internal Affairs, confirms its erasure. Shin Toma, the Minister of Defence, asks Fumiko Mifune, representing Public Safety Devil Hunters, how this erasure of power could be beneficial.

Fumiko suggests that humanity can progress by erasing obstacles such as harmful substances and nations. She reveals that Public Safety has a cooperative relationship with the Primal Devil of Aging, who is willing to be erased by the Chainsaw Devil under certain conditions.

When asked about the negative consequences, Fumiko downplays them, noting that ear-related objects like cell phones and radios still exist despite the Ear Devil's erasure. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yuki Tomoda finds the situation chaotic in Chainsaw Man Chapter 174.

Fumiko insists they can control the Chainsaw Devil's chaos enough to mitigate risks. Toma inquires about the Aging Devil's terms, which are startling: 10,000 children aged between infancy and nine with Japanese citizenship must be executed in front of a mirror.

Most of the politicians are horrified, but former Finance Minister Tadashi Hasegawa supports the plan, stating his grandson is already gathering orphans. He pressures Miki Takanashi, the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, to find more children, threatening his own if Takanashi resists in Chainsaw Man Chapter 174.

As Hasegawa finalizes the plan, Fumiko attempts to contact Public Safety but notices that everyone around her has lost their mouths. Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 ends with the scene of Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, having erased the concept of mouths, octopi, snow, and bitterness.

