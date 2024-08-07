Chainsaw Man Chapter 174: Who Is The New Primal Devil? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw a rather unexpected development in the series revealing that Public Safety has formed a contract with what seems to be a Primal Devil. With Pochita having been forced to regurgitate the Ear Devil, the world’s creatures have successfully regained their ears.

Don’t miss Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 to find out the new Devil’s identity and Pochita’s fate. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 174: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The exact release times will naturally vary across time zones, so be sure to check with that in mind.

For those who wish to read the chapter as it drops, Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 will be available on platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two options offer free access to the latest three issues, the latter requires a subscription for full series access.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 174

Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 will likely reveal the motivations behind Public Safety's actions. The organization was likely attempting to confirm if items swallowed by Pochita could be retrieved, likely because they desire something within him. War Devil Yoru, now having proof of this fact, may start a battle against Pochita to retrieve the Nuclear Weapons Devil.

Additionally, Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 will likely reveal the identity of the new Devil introduced in the last chapter. Given that it seems to be in Hell and sitting on a ‘throne,’ it may be revealed to be the Primal Fear of Death, though this remains speculation at this point in time.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173, titled Hard Of Hearing, opens with the world now changed by Pochita’s consumption of the Ear Devil. A man is seen angrily using his phone, elephants in savannah are shown without ears, and a cell phone lies smashed amidst a crowd.

Cats without ears and earless people walking Tokyo streets are also depicted. A Public Safety agent attempts to communicate with prisoners wearing earmuffs, asking them if they have ever heard of the word ‘Ear.’ The prisoners, unable to understand, signal the agent to confirm the Ear Devil's erasure.

Following this, Team C is ordered to commence their operation. Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 shifts to a bathroom where three Public Safety agents cut off parts of their left index fingers, using them to write ‘HIT’ on mirrors as they say ‘cervical spine,’ ‘neck’ and ‘vertebrae’ in order.

These mirrors then appear before a Devil in Hell, sitting on a grotesque throne adorned with human body parts. The Devil's body is made of fleshy vines, and their face is featureless except for a mouth, flanked by two halves of another face with long hair.

The Devil sighs and raises its fist in Chainsaw Man Chapter 173, which then appears out of a mirror above Pochita, who just finished eating the Ear Devil. Pochita avoids being squashed by cutting off two of the Devil's fingers, causing the Devil to lose those fingers in hell as well.

Hirofumi Yoshida arrives, using the Octopus Devil to restrain Pochita with an octopus arm, forcing him to vomit the half-eaten head of the Ear Devil. Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 ends with an elephant regaining its ears, indicating the return of what Pochita consumed.

For more updates on Denji and Pochita’s battle against Public Safety in the Chainsaw Man manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.