Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 Delayed Due To A One-Week Break; Find Out The Release Date And More Here

The last chapter of Chainsaw Man focused on Pochita's battle with the Aging Devil and others, offering no resolution to the Mouth Devil dilemma. Although it did feature Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru finally entering the fray against Pochita, the fight was quick to end as Yoru was brought to her knees.

With much still left unresolved, fans can look forward to Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 to reveal what happens next. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases after the manga’s break, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. However, do keep in mind that release times may vary depending on individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 172, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176

With Chapter 175 ending on a panel where the border transitions from white to black, it is highly likely that Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will feature a flashback. This artistic choice, commonly used in manga to indicate a shift in time, has been employed by Tatsuki Fujimoto in previous instances within the series.

The flashback is expected to delve into Yoru's past in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176, focusing on the battle between her, the other Horsemen Devils, and Pochita before the events of the current story. This flashback should provide some context to the ongoing conflict and introduce the Death Devil, a character whose presence has been hinted at but not yet fully explored.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 recap

Titled Both Hands, Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 begins with a civilian spotting Pochita in an alley. The sight of the monstrous figure prompts the civilian to flee, drawing the attention of others. As Pochita comes out of the alley, panic spreads, and three civilians armed with spears decide to attack.

However, their weapons break upon contact, leading to their swift decapitation. This gruesome scene causes the remaining civilians to retreat in fear, revealing the approach of Katana Man. Preparing for battle, Katana Man undergoes his transformation, crouching down as the word ‘HIT’ appears on nearby mirrors.

This triggers the appearance of the Aging Devil's hands from mirrors on either side of Pochita, who remains unfazed. Simultaneously, War Devil Yoru strikes from above with a salmon sword in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175, coordinating her attack with Katana Man and the Aging Devil.

The chapter then immediately shows the aftermath of the clash, where Pochita has effortlessly cut off the Aging Devil's hands at the wrists and sliced off Katana Man's arms at the shoulders. Katana Man is also decapitated, his lifeless body collapsing onto Yoru on the ground.

She then regains consciousness, confused and sweating. Recognizing Katana Man, she kicks the corpse off her and approaches Pochita. Both of her arms are now missing, with her previously severed right arm bleeding once again from Pochita's attack in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

Pochita advances towards Yoru, who kneels before him, paralyzed by fear. Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 concludes with a close-up of Yoru's face, showing a mix of shock, terror, anger, and awe as she comprehends Pochita's overwhelming power.

