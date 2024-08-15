Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Pochita Weakened As Public Safety Scrambles; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

With the concept of mouths erased by Pochita at the end of the previous chapter, the direction of Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 remains uncertain. The absence of mouths suggests that verbal communication will be nearly impossible, which could have significant ramifications for the characters and the storyline.

The upcoming chapter is expected to be action-packed, and will likely explore the immediate consequences of this erasure. As speculations abound, here’s what we predict will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Pochita to be weakened before the battle with War Devil Yoru

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 175, the focus is expected to remain on Pochita following his drastic actions in the previous chapter. After erasing the concept of mouths, Pochita is likely to face a number of challenges.

The erasure implies that Pochita may now be unable to eat more devils, a core part of his nature. This inability could be a major plot point that reveals that Pochita may not fully understand the consequences of his actions.

Pochita may express frustration or confusion as he attempts to consume another devil but finds himself physically incapable. Meanwhile, given War Devil Yoru's proximity and her established intent to regain nuclear weapons, a clash between her and Pochita is highly likely in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

The chapter may explore their fight and interactions, even if verbal communication is absent. The lack of dialogue may lead to a more physical and visceral exchange, emphasizing their raw power and conflicting goals.

Advertisement

Fumiko Mifune and Public Safety's response in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175

Another significant focus of Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will likely be on Fumiko Mifune and her interactions with the in-series Japanese government. In the previous chapter, Fumiko was revealed to be deeply involved with the ministers while also having an intrinsic understanding of using devil erasure for societal evolution.

Her apparent knowledge of the events, even before they happen, raises some questions about her true identity. Many fans speculate that she may be one of the Primal Fears, the Death Devil, which could be subtly hinted at in this upcoming chapter.

Her awareness and the lack of visible distress when everyone loses their mouths could point to her having a deeper connection to these events as well. Meanwhile, as the government and Public Safety grapple with the sudden disappearance of mouths, their plans may begin to unravel in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

Advertisement

The inability to communicate verbally would cause chaos, particularly in high-stakes situations involving devils. This scenario could lead to a desperate scramble to regain control, something that clearly depicts the fragility of their power.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 may depict the initial stages of this panic within their headquarters, as well as the government's realization of the broader implications of losing essential concepts like mouths, snow, and bitterness.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: the world without mouths

As stated earlier, Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will likely explore the broader consequences of Pochita's actions on the world. The sudden erasure of mouths, along with snow, octopi, and bitterness, would have far-reaching effects on society and daily life.

The absence of mouths alone would disrupt not only communication but also basic human functions like eating and speaking, leading to widespread confusion and fear. The chapter might present vignettes or scenes from around the world, showing how different people and communities are coping with their new reality.

Advertisement

This exploration could also touch on the symbolic nature of what has been erased. For instance, the loss of snow could symbolize a world without the cold, both literally and metaphorically. The absence of bitterness may suggest a world where negative emotions are dulled or non-existent in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

This could have both positive and negative repercussions on human behavior and relationships, and these changes would force humanity to adapt quickly or face devastating consequences.

Possible plot twists in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175

Based on the events of Chapter 174 and the anticipated developments in Chainsaw Man Chapter 175, several plot twists and new revelations may be on the horizon. One possibility is the introduction of new characters or entities that emerge as a result of the erased concepts of octopi, mouths, snow and bitterness.

For example, the lack of mouths may lead to the rise of alternative forms of communication, potentially involving new devils or supernatural phenomena. This could expand the lore of the Chainsaw Man universe and introduce fresh challenges for the characters.

Another potential outcome may be the complete reversal of the erasure, where the Aging Devil attacks and opens Pochita’s stomach directly to bring the Devils back. The Primal Fear may do this in order to ensure their deal with the Japanese government doesn’t fall through.

Advertisement

For more updates on the events of the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.