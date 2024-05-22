Chainsaw Man Chapter 167: Will Yoru Attack Denji? Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Denji, Asa, Fami, Katana Man, and the rest of the gang had taken Katana Man’s suggestion and headed to the Soaplands last chapter, only to find it razed to the ground. With Denji’s mental state falling apart, Yoru has brought up a rather extreme suggestion to the fallen Chainsaw Man.

Nayuta remains nowhere to be seen, and Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 is on the horizon with more to the story. Don’t miss the chapter and keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 167: release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For fans in most countries worldwide, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that release times may differ according to individual time zones.

Fans can gain access to Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 after its release on Shueisha's official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. While the first two sites provide free access to the first and latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

What to expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 167?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 will likely open with Denji's reaction to Yoru's extreme suggestion. This could lead to a heated argument between Denji and Yoru/Asa, while other group members either try to step in to diffuse the situation or watch silently.

Given the group's dire situation in the rain and without proper shelter or food, they will need to find a place to stay and eat. Later, with Denji's primary focus being on finding Nayuta, the group might gather more clues or information in Chainsaw Man Chapter 167, with regards to her location.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 is titled ‘Rain, Brothel, Removal’ and opens with the group continuing their previous discussion about visiting a Soaplands. Katana Man reveals that the place he suggested is one he owns, causing Asa to react with immediate revulsion. She tries to rally Denji to her side, asserting that a visit to such a business is the last thing he needs in his current emotional state.

To her shock and disgust, Denji actually considers the idea. He casually mentions that he hasn't relieved himself lately, which he believes might explain his recent depression. Asa is aghast and asks how he can be thinking about such an act at a time like this. Denji responds by drawing a comparison, stating that this was as important to guys as eating and sleeping. He looks to Nobana and Haruka for support, but they merely shrug him off, remaining neutral.

Asa, frustrated, calls Denji a shameless pig and reminds him of their mission to find Nayuta. Denji, however, deflects and insists on satisfying his physical demands first. The group arrives at the establishment, only to find it burned down. Katana Man is visibly distraught by the sight in Chainsaw Man Chapter 166. To make matters worse, it begins to rain heavily.

Asa, now thoroughly fed up, declares that she no longer cares about what they eat. The rain pours down as Denji collapses to the ground, overwhelmed by his conflicting desires and guilt. He breaks down, admitting to himself and the group that the primary reason he returned to being Chainsaw Man was the prospect of wooing women. Nobana laughs half-heartedly at Denji's confession, but Denji assures him he’s being serious.

Frustrated with himself, Denji blames his libido for all his problems and pounds the ground in anger and self-loathing. Seeing an opportunity to exploit Denji’s vulnerability, Yoru takes control of Asa’s body. Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 concludes as she offers to get rid of Denji's problematic member, suggesting that it might solve all his issues.

