Chainsaw Man Chapter 177: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

War Devil Yoru decided that her goal of defeating Chainsaw Man is worth sacrificing her children for, and fans witnessed her turn the Tank and Gun Devils into gauntlets in the last chapter. As she continues to confront Pochita now that he has been gravely wounded, the upcoming chapter is sure to be just as exciting as the last.

Don’t miss the epic clash between the War and Chainsaw Devils in Chainsaw Man Chapter 177, and keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the chapter, including the release date and other details.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 is set to release on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international fans, this means the chapter will be available on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at around 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Please note that release times may vary based on your time zone.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 177, fans can visit Shueisha’s official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. While the first two options offer free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, a paid subscription is needed to access the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 177

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 is likely to feature the continuation of the battle between War Devil Yoru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita in his Hero of Hell form. The confrontation will probably involve both combatants testing each other's capabilities, seeking to identify weaknesses and optimal strategies to counter one another’s powers.

Alongside this main conflict, Fumiko Mifune may regain her ability to speak, now having a mouth again, which could allow her to proceed with authorizing the deal with the Aging Devil. Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 may oscillate between these two plot points, emphasizing on the ongoing chaos and uncertainty that has gripped the world.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176, titled Two Children, sees Yoru, in a flashback, in a bathtub with her left arm still intact. As she reaches for a bar of soap, it transforms into a sword upon touching her hand. She demonstrates this new weapon to Asa, who shows no surprise at the sight.

Yoru explains that she can now turn her apartment into a weapon without naming it, a sign of their growing strength. However, she admits that this power is still insufficient to defeat Chainsaw Man. She notes that with the existence of the Pseudo-Chainsaw Men, the Chainsaw Devil only grows more formidable as the fear of war escalates, preventing her from surpassing him.

Asa suggests that Yoru consider giving up her fight against Chainsaw Man, arguing that defeating Denji wouldn't bring her happiness and that the world is already remembering the horrors of war. Yoru clarifies that her battle isn't solely about pride in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176; she wants to rescue her comrades, whom the Chainsaw Devil has swallowed.

When Asa inquires if Yoru has a method to accomplish this, Yoru confirms two possible ways but insists that using them now would invalidate her plan to save her comrades. She remains determined to prove herself as the more terrifying devil.

Returning to the present, Yoru contemplates if she would sacrifice her own children to achieve her ambitions and realizes she would. She then extends her non-existent arms, summoning the Gun and Tank Devils from their containment cells in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176.

With two new arms formed — a Gun Gauntlet on one side and a Tank Gauntlet on the other — Yoru mimics Makima’s “bang” gesture and blasts off one of Chainsaw Devil’s arms while also ripping a hole in his stomach. Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 ends as she releases the Mouth Devil.

For more updates on the Chainsaw Man manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.