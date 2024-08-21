Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 To See The Rise Of The Rossetti Company; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

After creating a magic sword that ended up in failure, Dahlia has now created a pair of magic socks that could be vital for the knights and adventurers in the realm. This will likely bring her more attention, and Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 is set to reveal how Dahlia handles this situation without the help of the Orlando Trading Company.

Don’t miss Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 to find out how the Rossetti Trading Company grows under Dahlia. Keep reading to get the release date, where to watch the episode, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8: Release date and where to watch

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST. For international viewers, this will be available on the same day, around 12:00 pm GMT / 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET. Note that exact times may vary due to time zone differences.

In Japan, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 will first air on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11. It will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8

As per the title preview and the official site, Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 will be titled The Rossetti Company. Dahlia's prototype magic socks, designed for Wolfred's expedition to a hot and humid region, become highly sought after by the entire suppression unit.

The socks' popularity will lead to a large order from the knight corps, overwhelming Dahlia. Realizing she needs help to meet the demand, Dahlia will be seen consulting with Wolfred, and together they will approach the Commercial Guild for assistance.

The situation will end up involving the Clothing Guild and the Adventurers Guild as well, turning into a significant business opportunity for Dahlia. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 8 will likely explore how Dahlia manages this sudden surge in demand as the Rossetti Company expands its business.

Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 recap

Titled ‘A Premonition Of Pandemonium,’ Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 sees Wolfred's behavior change as he becomes less reckless in battle, leading his superiors to consider promoting him. Upon his return, he finds Dahlia working on a refrigerator/freezer invention.

He gifts her wine glasses, which she hesitantly accepts as payment for his spectacles due to their high value. After a meal together, Dahlia begins developing a magic sword, theorizing that she can imbue the sword with four different abilities by treating the blade, guard, hilt, and scabbard as separate entities.

However, the individual magics conflict with one another in Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7. She insulates the magics using powdered black slimes to solve this, but the sword becomes too acidic to handle safely. Despite planning to dispose of it, Wolfred persuades her to keep the sword since they created it together.

We then see Wolfred meet his widowed friend, Lady Althea, who observes his growing feelings for Dahlia but decides to let him come to the realization himself. Back at Dahlia’s tower, as Wolf prepares for his next mission in the swamplands, Dahlia gives him the experimental socks she created.

She says that they were designed to keep feet dry and could perhaps even prevent fungal infections. The socks are so effective that Wolfred's men, and even his superiors, inquire about acquiring them. Dahlia In Bloom Episode 7 ends as Wolfred worries that the success of the socks will bring unwanted attention to Dahlia.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.