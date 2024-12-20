Dandadan Chapter 178 To Reveal Kashimoto And Payase’s Powers; Predications And Possible Spoilers

Seiko Ayase’s allies, Kashimoto and Payase, are expected to step in and show off their abilities in the upcoming Dandadan Chapter 178. While official spoilers are scarce, the direction of Chapter 177 suggests that the plot will focus on introducing Kashimoto and Payase’s powers.

These abilities are likely to mirror those of Momo Ayase and Ken ‘Okarun’ Takakura, positioning them as mentors to the main duo and advancing the storyline accordingly. Keep reading for more predications and possible spoilers for Dandadan Chapter 178.

Dandadan Chapter 178: Seiko to fall back and recover

Seiko, having endured significant damage from the iron bull and jiangshi, may step back to recover in Dandadan Chapter 178. Her weakened state makes it logical for her to focus on regrouping rather than engaging further.

She could share critical observations with Kashimoto and Payase, including her suspicion that the bull’s knife and its demand for her surrender are linked to a larger plan. This information may convince the pair to take the lead in battle.

Dandadan Chapter 178: Kashimoto’s abilities and his battle with the jiangshi

Kashimoto is likely to engage the jiangshi first, with Dandadan Chapter 178 revealing more about his abilities. His powers may focus on crowd control, possibly involving the bird-like creature he wields as a manifestation of his psychic aura.

This creature could aid him in efficiently neutralizing the jiangshi while impressing even Seiko with his capabilities. Observing Kashimoto’s performance may allow Seiko to draw parallels between his powers and Momo’s, reinforcing their potential role as mentors for the younger group.

Dandadan Chapter 178: Payase vs. the iron bull

The iron bull, having briefly stepped back to recover, may reenter the battle, targeting Kashimoto and Payase. Payase could face the bull directly, using his powers to match its brute strength. His abilities, which may involve enhancing his speed and striking force, could be revealed as analogous to Okarun’s Turbo Granny form.

This confrontation in Dandadan Chapter 178 will likely include Payase unveiling the yokai or cursed object that grants him his abilities, suggesting a potential path for Okarun to regain similar powers as Payase serves as his mentor.

Dandadan Chapter 178: Battle to end in iron bull’s defeat

As the fight progresses, Kashimoto and Payase may join forces against the bull. Their teamwork could result in the duo temporarily subduing the iron bull, even setting up its defeat. If the chapter ends here, it may leave a brief focus on Seiko seeking their assistance for an unspecified favor.

Alternatively, the story may transition to Seiko leading the group to Daikokuten’s shrine, continuing their quest for the uchide-no-kozuchi in Dandadan Chapter 178.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.