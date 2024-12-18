Dandadan Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

As the highly anticipated finale of the Fall 2024 anime’s first season approaches, fans are eager to see how Dandadan Episode 12 will unfold before a likely season 2. With Momo, Okarun, and Jiji traveling to Jiji’s family home in order to look into what hospitalized Jiji’s parents, fans are filled to the brim with excitement for the release.

Don’t miss Dandadan Episode 12 to see the resolution of this thrilling arc, and keep reading too discover the release date, expected plot and more details.

Dandadan Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 12 is set to air on Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, December 20, 2024. International viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Thursday, November 14, though release times may vary by region.

Dandadan Episode 12 will be available for streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Netflix during the Fall 2024 season. An English dub is in production, but dubs in other languages have not been confirmed.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 12

Dandadan Episode 12 will be titled ‘Let’s Go to the Cursed House,’ as per the anime’s official website. Momo, Okarun, and Jiji will travel to Jiji’s family home in a hot springs town to investigate the paranormal events that hospitalized his parents.

Okarun will still struggle with feelings of discomfort over Jiji’s closeness to Momo, though he will begin to appreciate Jiji’s character. Upon reaching the secluded mountain home, they will enter the property unaware they are being watched by mysterious figures. Dandadan Episode 12 is set to explore the eerie circumstances surrounding Jiji’s family’s supernatural troubles.

Dandadan Episode 11 recap

Dandadan Episode 11, titled First Love, continues as Seiko explains that Jiji is staying with them due to his parents being hospitalized by supernatural events. Jiji enrolls at Momo and Okarun’s school, sparking jealousy in Okarun as Jiji bonds with Momo.

While distancing himself, Okarun encounters Taro, a sentient anatomical model, and calls Momo for help. Assuming Taro has Okarun’s missing kintama, Momo, Okarun, and Jiji chase him to a junkyard. There, Taro confesses his love for another model, Hana, inspiring Okarun to persist in his feelings for Momo in Dandadan Episode 11.

For more updates from the Dandadan anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.