Dandadan Chapter 178: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Dandadan saw the focus shift to Seiko and her paranormally gifted allies, Kashimoto and Payase, as they battled Count Saint-Germain’s minions. With this development, fans can look forward to the manga involving the protagonists in fresh new challenges and action.

Don’t miss Dandadan Chapter 178 as it releases to Granny Seiko’s fate, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and other details.

Dandadan Chapter 178: Release date and where to read

Dandadan Chapter 178 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. For most international audiences, this will correspond to a release on Monday, December 23, 2024. The release time will vary depending on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 178 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ is a paid service for full access.

Expected plot in Dandadan Chapter 178

Dandadan Chapter 178 may focus on Payase and Kashimoto combating the minotaur and jiangshi, allowing Seiko to recover. As Seiko is injured, the pair may urge her to escape and work on restoring Momo’s size.

Their battle could reveal more about their powers and possible knowledge of Count Saint-Germain. This could potentially position them as mentors for Momo and Okarun amidst the antagonist's ongoing schemes in Dandadan Chapter 178.

Dandadan Chapter 177 recap

Dandadan Chapter 177, titled Let's Do Some Kung Fu, begins as Seiko skillfully battles jiangshi in close combat. A minotaur enters, acknowledging her agility but retaliating with brute force. His iron body absorbs strikes, rendering her attacks ineffective, even when enhanced by the Power of Words.

Overwhelmed, Seiko is knocked down in Dandadan Chapter 177. Before the minotaur can escalate, Payase and Kashimoto intervene, criticizing the attack on Seiko and preparing to fight as they declare their intent to teach their foes about curses.

