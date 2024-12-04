Dandadan Episode 10: Dover Demon To Reappear; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Momo, Okarun, and Aira’s awkward return to reality in the last episode, it’s expected that the trio will continue to grow closer as they attempt to explain their actions in the upcoming episode. Don’t miss the release of Dandadan Episode 10 as more bizarre events occur around them.

Keep reading to find out when Dandadan Episode 10 is out, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Dandadan Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 10 is set to air on Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, December 6, 2024. Most international viewers will have the opportunity to watch the episode on Thursday, December 6, although exact release times may differ by region and time zone.

For international audiences, Dandadan Episode 10 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix during the Fall 2024 anime season, featuring English subtitles. While a trailer suggests that an English dub is in progress, no further language dubs have been confirmed at this point.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 10

Dandadan Episode 10 will be titled ‘Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?’ as per the anime’s official website and the preview. The episode will see Momo, Okarun, and Aira recovering after their recent ordeal, though the Dover Demon will reappear unexpectedly.

However, the creature will only end up collapsing from exhaustion instead of attacking. Unable to abandon it, the group will bring it home to tend to its injuries in Dandadan Episode 10. During this time, the Dover Demon will reveal a troubling personal issue that will prompt Momo and her friends to assist it.

Dandadan Episode 9 recap

Dandadan Episode 9, titled ‘Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!’ begins as Aira battles the Mantis Shrimp and Serpoians, with Okarun joining while naked. Momo soon arrives, and together, they defeat the Serpo-controlled Mantis Shrimp.

The realm transforms into the water as Nessie appears, killing Serpoians. The aquatic environment strengthens the Mantis Shrimp, knocking Aira unconscious. Amid the chaos, Okarun encourages Momo to communicate her feelings, and they rescue Aira.

The group strips to avoid water resistance. A remaining Serpo forcibly merges with Nessie and the Mantis Shrimp. The trio overcomes the fused alien using its weaknesses, returning to school only to face a humiliating misunderstanding in Dandadan Episode 9.

