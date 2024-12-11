Dandadan Episode 11: Jiji’s Past To Be Revealed; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After the introduction of Jiji in the last episode of Dandadan, the main cast of the series is finally here. With the upcoming episode set to be the penultimate of the animated series, its events will pave the way for the end.

Dandadan Episode 11 will also reveal more about Jiji and Momo’s relationship, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more.

Dandadan Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 11 will be released on Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, December 13, 2024. International viewers can expect the episode to be available a day earlier, on Thursday, December 12, with release times varying by individual location and time zone.

The series streams weekly in Japan on the MBS and TBS networks. Dandadan Episode 11 will be available globally with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Netflix throughout the Fall 2024 anime season. Additionally, audiences in the US will be able to stream it on Hulu.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 11

Dandadan Episode 11 will be titled First Love, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will focus on Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend, who begins living with her after seeking Seiko’s help due to supernatural troubles in his new home.

Okarun, upon learning Jiji is Momo’s first love, will feel insecure and attempts to distance himself. Meanwhile, bizarre incidents will take place as a running anatomical model appears, hinting at another paranormal conflict in Dandadan Episode 11.

Dandadan Episode 10 recap

Dandadan Episode 10, titled ‘Have You Ever Seen a Cattle Mutilation?,’ begins with Momo, Okarun, and Aira in the school nurse Queen’s office. After briefly discussing bullying rumors, they return to class. Aira admits to starting rumors about Momo but defends her, risking her popularity.

Reflecting on her actions, Aira encounters Momo outside, and their conversation is interrupted by the reappearance of the injured Mantis Shrimp alien. Taken to Seiko Ayase’s house, the alien reveals he works dangerous jobs to provide blood for his son, who suffers from a rare condition.

Seiko resolves the issue by acquiring a dairy cow. Dandadan Episode 10 ends with Jiji, Momo’s childhood friend and first love, arriving at the Ayase houshold.

