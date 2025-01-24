Dandadan Chapter 183 Delayed: Next Issue Set For Late February; Release Date, Recap And More

Dandadan, a popular manga partly boosted by its recent anime, will be taking a month-long break. The exact reason for the hiatus remains unclear, with no official explanation provided. This hiatus comes just after Chapter 182's thrilling cliffhanger, where fans witnessed Rin be approached by an unknown figure.

The last chapter began with the Kur, disoriented in a ruined area, encounter Count Saint-Germain, who offered her help in exchange for assistance. Struggling in Earth's gravity, she reluctantly considered it. Meanwhile, Momo, Seiko, and the group prepared for a trip to Shimane, seeking a way to restore Momo's original state.

Kinta arrived, revealing the blackmailer’s location and Rin shadowing them. Seiko insisted on leaving immediately, prompting Okarun, Aira, and Kinta to stay behind to aid Rin. Dandadan Chapter 183 may focus on Momo and Seiko traveling to Shimane, where Seiko could outline their plan with input from Payase and Kashimoto.

Attention will likely shift to Okarun, Aira, and Kinta, showing them nearing the school. Fans may then see Kouki’s perspective, revealing which teacher confronted her. The chapter will likely culminate with Rin being attacked, as her scream signals her capture by the unknown figure.

Dandadan Chapter 183 is set to release at 12 am JST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. For international readers, this will likely correspond to Monday, February 24, 2025, though exact timing may vary based on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 183 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus provide the first three chapters for free, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Dandadan manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.