Dandadan Chapter 182: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

In ‘Must Be the Influence of a Curse,’ Okarun and Bamora confront delinquents intimidating students at the school entrance. Unji appeared, shocking Momo with his recovery but revealing his deteriorated eyesight and Daiki Hakono’s unnatural aging due to the cursed trunk.

Momo agrees to help Daiki, but Aira and Jiji misinterpret Unji as a threat, sparking a brief fight. Momo intervenes, undoing transformations and explaining their alignment. She scolded the group for fighting publicly and ensured apologies were exchanged.

Dandadan Chapter 182 may focus on the group reaching Momo’s house, where Seiko is recovering from her injuries. Daiki’s plight will likely be discussed as well, with Seiko brainstorming ways to reverse his aging.

Her ideas may tie into the uchide no kozuchi, which is also critical for restoring Momo’s size. This shared objective could unite the group in their pursuit of the item. The chapter may conclude with a glimpse of Count Saint-Germain’s ongoing schemes.

Dandadan Chapter 182 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. For many international readers, this will correspond to Monday, January 20, 2025. The exact release time may vary depending on your location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 182 will be available for free on official platforms like VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer the first three chapters at no cost, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

