Dandadan Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The Dandadan anime series is based on the original manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. Set to premiere in the Fall 2024 season, Crunchyroll has partnered with Netflix to stream the show. The official description of the plot reveals an exciting adventure that captures the essence of the beloved manga.

Don’t miss the release of Dandadan Episode 1 this coming week. Here’s everything you need to know about the new anime, including what to expect, the release date, where to watch it and more.

But first, what is Dandadan about?

Dandadan is a fun supernatural action-comedy that centers on Momo Ayase, a high school girl from a family of spiritual mediums, and her classmate Ken Takakura, also known as Okarun, who is obsessed with extraterrestrials.

Between the two, Momo believes in ghosts but not aliens, while Okarun believes in aliens but denies the existence of ghosts. After Momo helps Okarun with bullies, the two argue over their differing beliefs and set out to prove each other wrong by visiting haunted and alien-related locations.

There, they encounter supernatural and extraterrestrial threats, awakening Momo’s hidden powers while Okarun gets cursed. Together, they battle strange phenomena and slowly find themselves exploring their growing feelings for one another.

Dandadan Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 1 is set to air on local Japanese networks on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 12:26 am JST. For most international fans, this means they can expect it to be available on Thursday, October 3, 2024. The exact release time will depend on regional time zones.

After the episode airs in Japan, international audiences can stream Dandadan Episode 1 on Crunchyroll or Netflix, both of which will offer the series. Crunchyroll will provide the original Japanese audio along with dubbed versions in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

What to expect in Dandadan Episode 1?

In Dandadan Episode 1, viewers can expect an introduction to the main characters, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (Okarun), and the establishment of their contrasting beliefs about the supernatural and aliens. As stated earlier, the episode will likely show Momo helping Okarun with bullies, sparking their rather unique friendship.

Dandadan Episode 1 will likely set up the world, with their first encounters with paranormal and extraterrestrial entities unfolding within this episode or carrying into the second. Fans can look forward to finding out about Momo’s hidden powers, as well as the nature of Okarun’s curse.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

