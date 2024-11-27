Dandadan Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Aira Shiratori begin crushing on Ken ‘Okarun’ Takakura after their recent ordeal against Acrobatic Silky. As the high schooler continued to misunderstand Momo Ayase and Okarun as demons, a number of comedic circumstances arose. The trio was then pulled into separate dimensions by the aliens, where Aira unleashed her powers for the first time.

to find out more about Aira's inherited powers, and keep reading to get the release date, the expected plot, and more details.

Dandadan Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 9 will air on Japanese television at 12:26 am JST on Friday, November 29, 2024. International viewers can watch the episode a day earlier, on Thursday, November 28, with release times varying by region and time zone.

For global audiences, Dandadan Episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles during the Fall 2024 anime season. While an English dub is in production, dubs in other languages have not been confirmed.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 9

As per the anime’s official website and the preview, Dandadan Episode 9 will be titled ‘Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!’ The episode will see Aira using Acrobatic Silky’s inherited powers to confront the Serpoians and the Dover Demon.

Momo and Okarun will also join the fight after reuniting. The Serpoians will then merge with other aliens, including the Nessie-like creature, in order to compensate for each other’s weaknesses and gain an advantage in Dandadan Episode 9.

Dandadan Episode 8 recap

Dandadan Episode 8, titled ‘I’ve Got This Funny Feeling,’ begins as Turbo Granny restores Okarun’s kintama, but Aira misinterprets Momo as a demon controlling him and vows to save him. At school, Okarun and Aira argue after her awkward confession.

This causes them to trip into a compromising position, which is seen by Momo and creates a misunderstanding. Later, Okarun discovers the school flooding, classmates vanishing, and a realm resembling his fight with the Flatwoods monster.

Momo evades an alien resembling Nessie, while Okarun and Aira face a mantis shrimp-like alien. The Serpoians return, capturing Okarun. Aira then awakens Acrobatic Silky’s powers and fights back as Dandadan Episode 8 ends.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.