Dandadan Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After an emotional and tear-jerking episode, Dandadan is set to return to the series’ comedic atmosphere in the upcoming episode as Airi, Momo, and Okarun return to school. Fans can look forward to learning more about how Airi has been affected by Acrobatic Silky’s aura and more details.

Don’t miss Dandadan Episode 8 to find out what troubles come their way next. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Dandadan Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 8 is set to air on Japanese television at 12:26 am JST on Friday, November 22, 2024. International viewers can watch the episode a day earlier, on Thursday, November 21, though release times may vary depending on the region and time zone.

For global audiences, Dandadan Episode 8 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles during the Fall 2024 anime season. An English dub is currently in production, but dubs in other languages have not been confirmed yet. Be sure to check local streaming platforms for availability in your area.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 8

As per the title preview, Dandadan Episode 8 will be titled I've Got This Funny Feeling. The episode is set to transition to a lighter tone following the heart-wrenching events of the previous episode. The episode will likely focus on the trio resuming their daily school lives, introducing comedic moments around Okarun reclaiming his golden ball, which has been a recurring point of humor.

Advertisement

Aira’s gratitude towards Okarun for saving her may lead to romantic tension in Dandadan Episode 8, complicating her relationship with Momo and Okarun. The episode is also expected to introduce the next paranormal threat, with Serpo aliens reappearing and trapping Momo, Okarun, and Aira in a mysterious void.

Dandadan Episode 7 recap

Dandadan Episode 7, titled To A Kinder World, begins as Acrobatic Silky, enraged from losing Aira Shiratori, relentlessly pursues Momo Ayase and Okarun. She is using her hair as a weapon. Silky traps Aira alone, attempting to consume her to merge their beings.

However, her hair becomes entangled, and Momo intervenes to delay her escape. Silky rips her hair and lunges at Momo, but Okarun transforms and incapacitates her. While retrieving Okarun’s golden ball, they discover Aira has died from being consumed.

Turbo Granny reveals she cannot be revived normally. Surprisingly, Silky offers her aura to revive Aira, proving her sincerity by breaking her own jaw. Momo connects their auras, revealing Silky’s tragic past in Dandadan Episode 7.

Advertisement

Once a single mother working multiple jobs to provide for her daughter, Silky succumbed to despair after losing her child and transformed into a yokai. In the present, Airi revives, while Silky begins to fade from existence due to having no aura remaining.

Airi, who saw Silky’s past with Momo, hugs Silky and comforts her by telling her she loves her. Dandadan Episode 7 ends as Airi promises never to forget her.

For more updates from the Dandadan anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.