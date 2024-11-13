Dandadan Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Dandadan gave fans a deeper look into Aira Shiratori’s life after she picked up Okarun’s “kintama.” As she attempted to take down Momo, fans saw the girls and Okarun come face-to-face with a rather dangerous Yokai named Silky, who claimed to be Aira’s mother.

With Okarun and Momo having dealt some damage to the Yokai, fans cannot wait to see how the confrontation comes to an end in Dandadan Episode 7. Don’t miss it when it drops, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and more.

Dandadan Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 7 is scheduled to air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, November 15, 2024. International viewers can expect to watch the episode a day earlier, on Thursday, November 14, though release times may vary by region and time zone.

For global audiences, Dandadan Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles during the Fall 2024 anime season. An English dub of the series is currently being made, though dubs in other languages have not been confirmed at this time.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 7

According to the title preview, Dandadan Episode 7 will be titled ‘To A Kinder World.’ The episode is expected to continue battling Silky, the red-dressed Yokai. Momo and Okarun will likely push their limits to separate Silky from Aira, which the Yokai has consumed.

This battle may further explore Silky’s claim of being Aira’s mother, potentially revealing previously unknown aspects of Aira’s past. With Aira unconscious and Momo and Okarun fighting alone, this episode is a key opportunity for Okarun to demonstrate complete control over Turbo Granny’s powers.

Dandadan Episode 7 could involve emotional and physical challenges for the two, especially if Aira’s survival is uncertain. However, Momo and Okarun’s combined efforts should eventually allow them to triumph over Silky, concluding this arc.

Dandadan Episode 6 recap

Dandadan Episode 6, titled ‘A Dangerous Woman Arrives,’ begins as Turbo Granny informs Momo and Okarun that spirits may have stolen his missing “kintama” due to their high spiritual energy. Frustrated, the trio returns to Momo’s house, where Seiko warns Okarun about his newly gained powers.

At school, Okarun becomes agitated after overhearing classmates spreading false rumors about Momo, nearly transforming into Turbo Granny. Meanwhile, Aira Shiratori is revealed as the source of these rumors, using her newfound ability to see spirits, which is granted by holding one of Okarun’s kintama.

Believing she’s destined to defeat Momo, Aira challenges her by using exorcism tools supported by her friends. As Momo struggles to escape in Dandadan Episode 6, a mysterious red-dressed Yokai named Silky, who claims to be Aira’s mother, abducts her.

Despite Okarun’s attempts to save Aira, Silky overpowers him and devours both girls. Turbo Granny distracts Silky, giving Momo a chance to set fire to her from the inside, likely causing a high amount of damage to the Yokai.

