Dandadan Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Ken ‘Okarun’ Takakura is finally in full control of his supernatural powers, now that Turbo Granny is no longer a threat. However, this power comes at a steep cost. Okarun has come to the painful realization that Turbo Granny has stolen something precious from him, leaving him with a lingering sense of loss.

Don’t miss Dandadan Episode 6 to find out what Seiko, Momo and Okarun decide to next. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode.

Dandadan Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Dandadan Episode 6 will be released on Japanese networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, November 8, 2024. International viewers can expect the episode to be available a day earlier, on Thursday, November 7, with release times varying by individual location and time zone.

The episode will be streamable globally on Crunchyroll and Netflix, with English subtitles, throughout the Fall 2024 anime season. Although a trailer has confirmed that an English dub is in the works, no other language dubs have been officially announced as of now.

Expected plot in Dandadan Episode 6

As per the episode preview, Dandadan Episode 6 will be titled ‘A Dangerous Woman Arrives.’ The episode will likely follow Momo, Okarun, and Turbo Granny as they search the school for Okarun’s missing “kintama.”

Advertisement

Turbo Granny’s powers, now under Okarun’s control, may require some initial training, especially if Seiko feels his lack of experience could cause issues. Momo may also take this time to develop her psychic abilities further.

Meanwhile, Aira Shiratori, introduced as Okarun’s classmate, will reappear and may take on a larger role as the series progresses, especially after her brief but impactful introduction in the last episode. Dandadan Episode 6 will see Aira become able to see ‘unseen’ spirits due to a supernatural influence.

Dandadan Episode 5 recap

Dandadan Episode 5 is titled ‘Like, Where Are Your Balls?’ The episode opens with Okarun nervously heading to school, uncertain about how to approach Momo. To his surprise, she is waiting outside for him, jokingly scolding him for being late.

The two part ways due to different class schedules, but each finds themselves thinking about the other, eager to discuss recent events. Despite trying to find one another, they keep missing each other, eventually leading to a clumsy collision that results in an accidental kiss, observed by Momo’s friends.

Advertisement

Their embarrassment leads to playful bickering, though Momo’s friends quickly recognize the pair’s closeness. Later, Okarun, feeling humiliated by Momo's teasing, leaves upset. He encounters Aira in Dandadan Episode 5, a classmate who mocks him.

Momo, feeling protective, confronts her with a harmless, supernaturally summoned washtub. Back at Momo's house, Okarun reveals that his privates are still missing, prompting Momo’s grandmother, Seiko, to exorcise Turbo Granny’s spirit into a cat doll.

For more updates from the Dandadan anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.