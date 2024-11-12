Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7: Will Bell Fall For Freya’s Trap? Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Goddess Freya has crafted a deceptive reality in order to manipulate Bell Cranel into accepting a new identity, taking extensive measures to ensure that everyone in Orario adhered to her plans. The last episode saw many interactions between Bell and the Freya Familia, eventually ending with Bell doubting his memories.

Don’t miss Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7 to see if Bell is able to overcome this situation. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

As per the official anime website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7 will be available for early access on ABEMA Premium on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm JST. The episode will then air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA networks in Japan on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:30 pm JST.

International viewers can also watch Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7 early on HIDIVE. Additionally, the episode will be available on platforms such as Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and other regional streaming services.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Separated – Loneliness,’ as per the anime’s official website. Freya will intensify her psychological hold on Bell, reinforcing her fabricated story to convince him he belongs to her Familia.

Bell’s internal struggle will deepen as he deals with conflicting memories, driven by his bond with Hestia Familia to seek the truth. Meanwhile, Ryu is likely to take action in an effort to rescue Bell, though she may be forced to confront the truth about Syr’s true identity in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 6 recap

Titled Distored City (Orario), Danmachi Season 5 Episode 6 begins as Freya Familia’s healer Heith diagnoses Bell with a supposed curse that has altered his memories. Although Bell recalls his time with Hestia Familia, Heith insists that these memories are false.

When asked to dispel the curse, Heith suggests erasing Bell’s memories, which he vehemently refuses. Meanwhile, Freya commands Horn to assume her identity to charm individuals who weren’t affected by her initial spell.

Freya later meets Ouranos, seeking his neutrality in exchange for further dungeon exploration. Ouranos reluctantly agrees, unable to counter her influence. Meanwhile, Bell undergoes harsh combat training under Freya Familia members in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 6, barely surviving the intense sessions.

During this time, Eina finds a diary detailing her affection for Bell but quickly forgets its contents after Freya recharms her. Bell, struggling to accept his new reality, is manipulated further by Freya through fabricated memories of their first meeting.

She subtly erodes his trust in his own past, leaving him confused about his true allegiance and background. Danmachi Season 5 Episode 6 ends with Bell questioning his identity, staring out into the city, unsure of his origins.

