Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode unveiled Syr’s true identity and her surprising link to Goddess Freya and Horn, presenting a significant challenge for Bell Cranel to confront. Additionally, it also hinted at the Freya Familia's formidable strength, no doubt another obstacle for Bell to face.

Given the intense conclusion, fans are now looking forward to the developments in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5. Keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more details on the episode.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

According to the official website and social media for the anime, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Following this early release, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, ABEMA, and BS11 in Japan on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:30 am JST.

Japanese viewers can access Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5 on ABEMA Premium before its TV airing. Internationally, fans can stream it on HIDIVE at the same time, with additional availability on platforms like Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and Laftel in select regions.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5

As per the title preview, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5 will be titled ‘Invasion – Freya Familia.’ The episode will advance to Volume 17 of the light novel series. Following the revelation that Syr was Freya’s alternate identity—a persona granted by Horn, the former ‘Syr’—Freya’s Familia will now launch their next calculated moves, obeying her commands.

Freya’s declaration to claim Bell signals that her Familia is poised to escalate their efforts, likely clashing directly with the Hestia Familia. Bell will confront Freya’s intense interest and the lengths to which her Familia will go under her orders in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 5.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4, titled God and Girl – Syr, sees Bell struggle to avoid sharing a bed with Syr, who professes her feelings and attempts to kiss him. When he hesitates, she instinctively tries to use her Charm ability, only to regret her actions. Syr pleads for Bell’s affection before they fall asleep, though he is unable to respond.

The next morning, he confides in Welf, who advises him to reject her clearly. When Bell confronts Syr, Hogni from Freya Familia attacks her, but the Hostess maids intervene, allowing Bell and Syr to escape. They hide in an abandoned building, where Bell admits he recognized Syr as an imposter.

Horn then reveals her real identity and motivation for protecting Freya in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4. Bell finally locates the real Syr, who tearfully confesses her love, which Bell declines. Syr then transforms back into Freya, declaring she will seize Bell by force.

