Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Bell Cranel agreed to Syr’s request in the last episode of Danmachi, taking her away from the watchful eyes of the Freya Familia. They then enjoyed a delightful visit to St. Fulland Cathedral and a lavish meal at Spoon Aqua, a unique boat restaurant.

However, their time together was cut short as they were forced to flee, pursued by members of the Freya Familia. Don’t miss Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, where to watch it, and a recap of the previous episode’s events.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. After its early release on this subscription service, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA networks in Japan on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:30 am JST.

For international audiences, HIDIVE will also stream Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 early, with additional availability on platforms like Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, Aniplus TV, and other such platforms in select regions.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 will either be titled ‘God and Girl (Seidr)’ or ‘Seidr: God And Girl,’ depending on the translation. The episode is anticipated to depict a confrontation between Bell Cranel and the Freya Familia.

Syr will continue to persuade Bell to reciprocate her feelings, revealing her longing for a deeper connection with him. Danmachi Season 5 Episode 4 will likely center on the tension between Syr’s desires, Bell’s uncertainty about her intentions, and the challenges posed by the Freya Familia’s interference.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3, titled ‘Partner (Odr),’ sees Bell and Syr evade the Freya Familia’s surveillance using an invisibility cloak. Bell brings Syr to St. Fulland Cathedral and recounts the story of Fulland, a knight who loved a Spirit but ultimately chose a saint who had supported him.

The Spirit, despite her heartbreak, sacrificed herself to save Fulland from a monster, leading him to build the cathedral in her memory. Syr then questions Bell about how he would react if she were ever driven to harm others.

Bell buys a charm resembling the Fulland tale for Syr, who uses part of it as a hairpin. The pair enjoys dinner on a boat, where Ais, Hestia, and Hostess maids secretly observe them. Their dinner is interrupted by the Freya Familia, but the Hostess maids fend off the attackers.

Afterward, Bell and Syr stroll through the city, arriving at ‘Heroes Bridge.’ Danmachi Season 5 Episode 3 ends as Syr expresses her desire for an ‘Odr’ and takes Bell to an inn, suggesting they stay together for the night.

