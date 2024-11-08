Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Demon Lord Veltol and Takahashi stole a small cube from a Yakuza gang in the last episode. In it, they found a list of immortals’ names. Takahashi then accompanied Veltol to meet her client, only to find him dead in his office.

While there, she discovered a video that revealed a chilling truth about the city’s survival. With the episode ending with Machina unresponsive, fans can only wonder what will unfold next in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it and more details.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

According to the official website, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 is slated to air on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

In Japan, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 will be broadcast on multiple networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. For audiences in the USA, Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, CIS, and the Middle East, it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while those in South Korea can access it on Aniplus TV.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 will be titled ‘The Depths of the Crucible,’ according to the anime’s official website. The episode is expected to pick up just as Veltol urgently attempts to contact Machina about the horrifying truth behind the Aether Reactor.

Machina, unaware of this, will be seen preparing dinner and thinking about Veltol. Her evening wil take an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious visitor. Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 is likely to explore Veltol’s plan of action regarding the Immortal Furnace.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4, titled ‘The Shadows of Shinjuku,’ begins with Takahashi using her hacking abilities to inspect a storage room, with Veltol accompanying her. Their mission is to retrieve a small cube assigned by Takahashi’s client.

Veltol enters the room, using the power derived from his followers’ faith to overpower the guards. However, his confidence is shaken when a Magino Gear, specifically the fourth-generation model called Ashed Dawn, emerges.

This advanced mecha, usually reserved for the City Guard, surprises both Takahashi and Veltol. Despite his best efforts, Veltol struggles against its might and is temporarily incapacitated in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4.

Drawing upon his immortality, he recovers and manages to destroy the Magino Gear. After retrieving the cube, they discover it contains a list of Immortals. They rush to meet their client Ejyu, only to find him murdered, with his Familia system damaged.

A hidden video reveals the city’s dark secret: the Aether Reactor powers Shinjuku by burning Immortals alive. Concerned, Veltol attempts to reach Machina. Demon Lord 2099 Episode 4 ends as she remains unresponsive.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.