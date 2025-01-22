Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA saw Panzy report their progress to her kingdom while Degesu assembled the elite Gendarmerie Force to guard Gomah's palace. The force was tasked with protecting against Goku's group.

Elsewhere, Goku tested the blocked tunnels with his Power Pole after finding the Warp Lord inactive but ended up getting electrocuted. Neva then magically reopened the passages between worlds, revealing he created them to protect the Second Demon World.

Meanwhile, the Gendarmerie Force befriended Kuu and Duu at a store. Goku's group later crash-landed in the First Demon Realm, prompting Gomah to mobilize his army. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 will likely feature Goku and his allies clashing with this army in the First Demon Realm.

Details about the Third Evil Eye and Dabura are also expected to be revealed, offering more context to the ongoing conflict. Additionally, Dr. Arinsu's awareness of the main cast's arrival could set up her next move, potentially intertwining her plans with Gomah's response.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15, titled ‘Third Eye,’ is set to air on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can expect a same-day release, with availability at 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though times may vary by region.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 15 will air on Fuji TV. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both requiring a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast of the episode.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.