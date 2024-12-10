Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Goku and his team fend off a group of Majins trying to steal the Dragon Ball they had recently acquired, while Vegeta, Bulma, and Piccolo continued their journey through the Third Demon Realm.

Fans also saw the culmination of Arinsu’s plan, resulting in the creation of a new Majin named Majin Kuu. Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 to learn more about the nature of this new creature, as well as watch Goku and his friends embark on a new adventure in the Second Demon Realm. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 is set to air on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch it on the same day, with availability around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 will be broadcast on Fuji TV. For international audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, both requiring a subscription. Crunchyroll will offer a simulcast of the episode for global viewers, ensuring access to the latest episode shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 will be titled Ocean, as per the title preview. The episode will likely follow Goku and his group as they transition to the Second Demon Realm, possibly encountering new challenges on their journey.

Meanwhile, Vegeta’s group may finally reach the area or begin making strategic moves toward Gomah’s castle. The episode could also explore Majin Kuu’s first actions, including its confrontation with the First World Tamagami and its strength demonstration in securing the Dragon Ball.

Additionally, with Arinsu’s ambitions growing clearer, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 10 may further explore her alliance with Marba and the implications of Majin Kuu’s existence for both the Demon Realm and Goku’s quest.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 recap

Titled Thieves, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9 begins with Goku's group staying at a hotel when two thieves steal their Dragon Ball. Luckily, Panzy had placed a tracker in the bag, enabling Goku and Glorio to locate and defeat them.

Kadan informs Panzy that Hybis’ group will meet them at Warp-sama. Meanwhile, Vegeta fights off thugs at a restaurant, but they steal Hybis’ ship in retaliation. Goku’s group reunites with Hybis and his companions, but the ship’s limited space prompts Kadan to arrange another.

Elsewhere, Marba finishes creating Majin Kuu, who receives orders from Arinsu to defeat the First World Tamagami and take its Dragon Ball in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 9.

